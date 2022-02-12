ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray Keeps His Triple-Double Magic Going with Spurs Record No. 15

By Dan Raley
 2 days ago
Chosen as an All-Star earlier in the week, Dejounte Murray continued to play like one on Friday night by providing 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for yet another triple-double in the San Antonio Spurs' 136-121 victory in Atlanta.

The former University of Washington guard broke the San Antonio franchise record for triple-doubles with 15 in a career, 11 during the season.

Murray's points and assists were NBA career highs.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Seattle was at his best throughout this contest. He connected on 11 of 18 from the field, 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Defensively, Murray led a scrappy perimeter defense that limited the Hawks, who were second in the NBA in 3-point shooting, to 29.3 percent.

The Spurs leader was circumspect in explaining his team's overly efficient play.

"That's the thing in this league," Murray said. "You make shots, you miss shots, and I think tonight we made shots, but we also kept our composure and matured. From the first quarter to the fourth quarter, we didn't let up. We knew we couldn't let up against a scoring team like Atlanta. That's really what it was tonight."

Murray has another week to go before heading to the 71st All-Star Game, his first, which will be held on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

