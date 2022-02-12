ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leica watch: additional coverage

Cover picture for the articleHere is some additional coverage on the recently released Leica watch – first some hands-on pictures by Leica Store Singapore:. Only 500 pieces from each model will be produced yearly (the Leica L1 is priced at $10,000 and the Leica L2, is $14,000). “While restrained on its face,...

Gear Patrol

Camera Maker Leica's Long Awaited Watches Are Finally Available to Buy

[Update February 2022: Nearly four years after the initial debut in 2018, the Leica L1 and L2 watches are finally available in stores. In the US, they're only available at the company's store in Los Angeles. The L1 is priced at $10,000 and the L2 is $14,000.]. Leica, the German...
elitetraveler.com

Leica Debuts Highly Anticipated L1 and L2 Timepieces

Over the past century, Leica cameras have become synonymous in the photography world with engineering excellence. Now, the prestigious German manufacturer is applying its technical prowess to the coveted world of prestige watches, with the unveiling of the Leica L1 and Leica L2. Borrowing design details from the brand’s enviable...
TechRadar

Leica M11 review

The Leica M11 delivers the unique shooting experience that's typical of these manual-focus rangefinders, while embracing new technology like a new 60MP full-frame BSI sensor and 64GB of internal storage. With great image quality, a beautifully minimal design and exceptional build quality, the M11 oozes quality. But its 60MP resolution is very unforgiving when it comes to focusing errors. And the combination of this and the M11's premium price tag make it a super-niche camera for enthusiasts only.
Fstoppers

5 Reasons to Buy the Original Leica M Monochrom is 2022

Leica has a rich history in photography and while their cameras are polarizing based purely on price, their pedigree isn't up for dispute. In this video, Mattias Burling discusses why the original Leica M Monochrom is a great purchase in 2022. It has been a while since I discussed my...
leicarumors.com

Leica digest #88

→ There is a new firmware update coming to make the new Leica Visoflex 2 work with the Leica M10.camera:. “The Visoflex 2 is also backwards-compatible with Leica’s M10 models (M10, M10 Monochrom, M10R, M10-P and M10-D) once they have been updated with the new firmware released in March 2022.” (source)
hiconsumption.com

Review: Leica Bucks Rangefinder Tradition with Its 60MP M11 Camera

Ever since the days of film photography, Leica’s M-series rangefinders have stood apart as the cream of the camera crop. And it’s not without good reason; between the iconic design, the unrivaled user experience, and the incredible image quality, Leicas have adorned the necks of some of the most talented photographers to ever hold a camera.
coolhunting.com

Legendary Camera Maker Leica Debuts Their First Mechanical Watch Collection

Sought out for their pioneering photographic and optical advancements, Wetzlar, Germany-based Leica (a longtime CH favorite) now debuts their first-ever Leica Watch collection. Though it’s a categoric expansion that may be unexpected by some (who missed the announcement back in 2018), it still bears the brand’s signature command of precision and premium materials. And, as it has been designed by the German industrial designer professor Achim Heine (who’s contributed to other iconic Leica implements), it’s evident where the language behind the cameras now informs the watches—from textured dial coating to the red dot on the push-crown.
The Phoblographer

Is It Love? Funleader Contax 45mm for Leica M Review

The Contax 45mm f2 for G-series film cameras is a classic and iconic lens in many ways. We’ve seen and heard the hype many photographers make about it. And that’s one of the reasons why the Funleader Contax 45mm is probably going to be loved by so many photographers. They took the old lens and give it new life for Leica M-mount. Make no mistake, it’s a sharp lens. But if you’re yearning for character, you won’t find it here.
petapixel.com

The Leica L1 and L2 Luxury Watches are Finally Available

Leica has finally made its L1 and L2 luxury watches available for general purchase. Originally announced in 2018, the two models carry an expectedly high price of $10,000 and $20,000 respectively. Leica Ernst Leitz Werkstätten. Leica launched its watch-centric division Ernst Leitz Werkstätten in 2018 with the promise of...
Esquire

Luxury Camera Brand Leica Has Made a €13,500 Watch

In 1996, Leica, the German manufacturer of high-end photography equipment, received its new license agreement, securing the rights to its trademark for the next 99 years. The agreement outlined the types of products Leica would make. At the top was, obviously, cameras. But in second place was something few would have expected – watches.
leicarumors.com

The first Voigtlander NOKTON 50mm f/1 Aspherical VM lens reviews are out

Fred Miranda publish a long and detailed review of the new Voigtlander NOKTON 50mm f/1 Aspherical VM lens for Leica M-mount – here are the final thoughts:. “After shooting with the Voigtlander 50mm f/1 Nokton for about a week, I came to the conclusion that it’s one of the sharpest 50mm F/1 lenses ever produced. I put this lens through some demanding technical tests, and it’s clear to me that Cosina prioritized resolution, contrast and size for this optical design.
Mens Journal

Leica Brings Its Camera Expertise to Two Innovative New Watches: Leica L1 and L2

Can a 150-year-old camera company make a decent watch? It turns out the answer is yes, and the new L1 and L2 watches from renowned German camera manufacturer Leica are proof. The Leica L1 and L2, with their understated styling and mostly black color scheme, certainly look similar to Leica’s sleek cameras, but it’s what’s on the inside that really makes them stand out. Both watches are powered by a new, German-made mechanical movement—a testament to Leica’s long history of precision engineering.
inputmag.com

Leica M11 review: The last camera you'd ever need to buy

After playing around with the Leica M11 for about two weeks, I can easily say that it is one of the most rewarding cameras I’ve ever shot with. It’s definitely not the easiest camera to learn how to use, but once you get the hang of it, every click of the shutter just feels so satisfying. Since the M11 is a rangefinder camera, I had to give up my dependence on autofocusing and quickly adapt to manual focus. This was for sure the hardest part to get used to, but even so, the M11’s minimalist design really spoke to me. It feels like every button and dial on the camera was carefully selected, leaving no room for any unnecessary bits.
Gadget Flow

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight has 24/7 wide-angle HD video as well as 2-way talk

Keep an eye on the exterior of your home with the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight. Giving you a view of your front porch at all times, it offers 24/7 wide-angle HD video through the Kuna app. Moreover, the app also offers pre-recorded messages you can play through the light to ward off potential intruders. Not only that, but you can also access 2-hour event look back as well as download 3 videos per month. With 2-way talk, the Kuna light lets you speak to anyone outside. Conveniently, it integrates with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This wireless gadget provides you with home surveillance and boasts advanced Kuna AI detection, a 1080p HD camera, an 115 dB siren, and a 155º field of view. Furthermore, it is UL Wet certified, and it has dimmable 2,400 lumen lights. Finally, its 270º 70′ detection range gives you a great view.
The Phoblographer

Leica M11 Review Update: It’s Surprisingly Better Than We Thought

The Leica M11 review has been updated and you can check it out right here. Leica was kind enough to send us a production camera unit, which we took in for testing again. The major updates come with significantly better support through Capture One 22. At the moment of writing, Lightroom hasn’t updated to provide this yet. However, the RAW File versatility and the high ISO output look a lot better with a production unit. In fact, we like it so much, we raised the score from four stars to five stars.
leicarumors.com

Cosina is rumored to announce a new Voigtlander HELIAR 40mm f/2.8 Aspherical lenses for Leica M and L mounts (the first Voigtlander lens for L-mount)

Cosina is rumored to announce new Voigtlander HELIAR 40mm f/2.8 Aspherical VM lenses for Leica M and L mounts at the 2022 CP+ show in Japan. This will be the first Voigtlander lens for L-mount (pictured above is the current Voigtlander VM 40mm f/2.8 Heliar lens for Sony E-mount). Here are the leaked details:
