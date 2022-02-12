The Leica watch: additional coverage

After playing around with the Leica M11 for about two weeks, I can easily say that it is one of the most rewarding cameras I’ve ever shot with. It’s definitely not the easiest camera to learn how to use, but once you get the hang of it, every click of the shutter just feels so satisfying. Since the M11 is a rangefinder camera, I had to give up my dependence on autofocusing and quickly adapt to manual focus. This was for sure the hardest part to get used to, but even so, the M11’s minimalist design really spoke to me. It feels like every button and dial on the camera was carefully selected, leaving no room for any unnecessary bits.

