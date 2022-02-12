ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Afghans Protest U.S. Order to Give $3.5 Billion to 9/11 Victims

Time
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul’s grand Eid...

time.com

The Associated Press

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of the educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam and during its previous rule in the late 1990s barred girls from school and women from work .
Time

Flights to Ukraine Halted as Crisis Brews

MOSCOW — Some airlines have canceled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid warnings from the West that an invasion by Russia is imminent despite intensive weekend talks between Moscow and Washington. In an hourlong call Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said an invasion of Ukraine...
FOXBusiness

Biden orders frozen Afghan funds split between 9/11 victims, Afghan people

President Biden has ordered $7 billion in Afghan assets freed and split between humanitarian aid and a fund for Sept. 11 victims still seeking relief. The U.S. froze the funds after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the U.S. military withdrew. Half of the funds will move into a trust fund for distribution through humanitarian groups for Afghan relief and basic needs while the other half will disperse as payments in lawsuits by U.S. terrorism victims against the Taliban.
Telegraph

Joe Biden to compensate families of of 9/11 victims with seized $3.5bn Afghan funds

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order which will allow $3.5bn of seized Afghan funds to be used to compensate the families of 9/11 victims. Some $7 billion of Afghan central bank assets currently frozen in the US - out of the hands of the Taliban - will be split between relief operations in Afghanistan and victims of terror in the America.
TheDailyBeast

Taliban’s Frozen Billions Will Be Split Between 9/11 Families and Afghan Aid, Report Says

President Joe Biden has decided what to do with the $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets sitting frozen in the U.S. banking system. According to reports, the president will split the money down the middle between 9/11 families in America and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The billions were frozen after it became clear that the Taliban would seize control of Kabul last year, and the group has urged the U.S. to release all of the funds to help stave off a humanitarian crisis in the nation. But, as first reported by The New York Times on Friday, the Taliban won’t get the money. Biden will sign an executive order later Friday that will designate half the money to humanitarian relief efforts in Afghanistan, and the other $3.5 billion will be used to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
