Seahawk Maven Predicts Super Bowl LVI

One of the wildest NFL seasons in recent memory will finally come to a close this Sunday, as the Rams and Bengals get set to battle for eternal glory in Super Bowl LVI.

Who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy: the fresh faces out of the AFC or the Seahawks' division rivals? Ty Dane Gonzalez, Corbin Smith, Nick Lee, Colby Patnode and Rishi Rastogi make their picks down below.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Bengals 23, Rams 21

Logic says the Rams have the advantage in almost every area heading into this one. But that's the thing: logic does not apply to the 2021 Bengals, who've consistently defied all expectations and reasoning throughout this season. Even after convincing upsets over the AFC's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in consecutive weeks, something about them still feels like they have no business being in Inglewood this Sunday. But that's what makes them incredibly dangerous, going up against a team that has sacrificed countless resources to reach the same point they have. While much of the focus has understandably been placed on the battle in the trenches—particularly between the Rams' defensive line and the Bengals' offensive line—I'm more intrigued by the chess match safety Jessie Bates III and Cincinnati's underrated secondary are set to have against Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. As such, I expect this to be a fairly low-scoring affair—relative to the firepower of these two offenses, of course. And in the end, the fate of Super Bowl LVI won't rest on the arms of Stafford or Joe Burrow, but the leg of rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who will blast his record-setting 15th field goal of the postseason through the uprights to give the Bengals their first NFL championship.

Corbin Smith: Bengals 33, Rams 30

Playing in their home stadium, the Rams should have a massive advantage in the trenches with their elite defensive line led by Aaron Donald going up against a suspect Bengals offensive line. But Cincinnati has an underrated defense of its own that could match up fairly well against Matthew Stafford and company; and after beating Tennessee and Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl, I simply can't pick against Joe Burrow. He's the textbook definition of calm, and nothing seems to get under his skin. That trait will serve him well with pressure likely to be on him all night long and, headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, he has no shortage of weapons around him to be able to move the football in this contest. The Bengals look to be a team of destiny; and after toppling the top-two teams in a loaded AFC, I like Burrow to guide the franchise to their first Lombardi Trophy and spoil the party for the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Colby Patnode: Rams 27, Bengals 23

I’d love to sit here and say that the Bengals are a team of destiny. I’d like to say that Joe Burrow is so good, he can overcome a leaky offensive line against an elite defensive line unit; that the same line that struggled against Chris Jones can surely handle Aaron Donald; or that I had so much faith in Zac Taylor scheming his way around a massive disadvantage. I wish I could. On paper, the Rams are not only the better team, but are perfectly equipped to handle the Bengals. It’s a bad matchup for Cincinnati. But here’s the thing: I’ve been wrong the entire postseason.

Nick Lee: Rams 33, Bengals 27

I have disrespected the Bengals every step of the way. It’s very possible that Joe Burrow will make me—along with many others—look like chumps once again. The kid just never gets rattled; and whatever “it” is, he has it. However, this will be the fiercest defensive line the Bengals have faced. The Rams ranking No. 1 in ESPN's pass rush win rate, while Cincinnati is No. 30 in pass block win rate, doesn’t sit right with me. Nine sacks would have sank the Bengals in their divisional-round win over the Titans had Ryan Tannehill not thrown three picks. That will catch up to them eventually. It should here.

Rishi Rastogi: Bengals 33, Rams 25

Ultimately, I think this game comes down to the Bengals' defense making a couple of timely plays in the middle stages of the game. That way, the team can build a big enough cushion for Joe Burrow to protect. Cincinnati is a complete team both ways; and while the Rams' defensive line offers an extremely unfavorable matchup on paper, I don’t expect it to be as eye-catching come Sunday. Additionally, Matthew Stafford has thrown some ill-timed interceptions in multiple games this season, and I think that trend continues on the sport's biggest stage.