ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawk Maven Predicts Super Bowl LVI

By Ty Dane Gonzalez
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 2 days ago

One of the wildest NFL seasons in recent memory will finally come to a close this Sunday, as the Rams and Bengals get set to battle for eternal glory in Super Bowl LVI.

Who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy: the fresh faces out of the AFC or the Seahawks' division rivals? Ty Dane Gonzalez, Corbin Smith, Nick Lee, Colby Patnode and Rishi Rastogi make their picks down below.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Bengals 23, Rams 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBuNr_0eCozYnQ00

Logic says the Rams have the advantage in almost every area heading into this one. But that's the thing: logic does not apply to the 2021 Bengals, who've consistently defied all expectations and reasoning throughout this season. Even after convincing upsets over the AFC's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in consecutive weeks, something about them still feels like they have no business being in Inglewood this Sunday. But that's what makes them incredibly dangerous, going up against a team that has sacrificed countless resources to reach the same point they have. While much of the focus has understandably been placed on the battle in the trenches—particularly between the Rams' defensive line and the Bengals' offensive line—I'm more intrigued by the chess match safety Jessie Bates III and Cincinnati's underrated secondary are set to have against Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. As such, I expect this to be a fairly low-scoring affair—relative to the firepower of these two offenses, of course. And in the end, the fate of Super Bowl LVI won't rest on the arms of Stafford or Joe Burrow, but the leg of rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who will blast his record-setting 15th field goal of the postseason through the uprights to give the Bengals their first NFL championship. 

Corbin Smith: Bengals 33, Rams 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTaN0_0eCozYnQ00

Playing in their home stadium, the Rams should have a massive advantage in the trenches with their elite defensive line led by Aaron Donald going up against a suspect Bengals offensive line. But Cincinnati has an underrated defense of its own that could match up fairly well against Matthew Stafford and company; and after beating Tennessee and Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl, I simply can't pick against Joe Burrow. He's the textbook definition of calm, and nothing seems to get under his skin. That trait will serve him well with pressure likely to be on him all night long and, headlined by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, he has no shortage of weapons around him to be able to move the football in this contest. The Bengals look to be a team of destiny; and after toppling the top-two teams in a loaded AFC, I like Burrow to guide the franchise to their first Lombardi Trophy and spoil the party for the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Colby Patnode: Rams 27, Bengals 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHiDs_0eCozYnQ00

I’d love to sit here and say that the Bengals are a team of destiny. I’d like to say that Joe Burrow is so good, he can overcome a leaky offensive line against an elite defensive line unit; that the same line that struggled against Chris Jones can surely handle Aaron Donald; or that I had so much faith in Zac Taylor scheming his way around a massive disadvantage. I wish I could. On paper, the Rams are not only the better team, but are perfectly equipped to handle the Bengals. It’s a bad matchup for Cincinnati. But here’s the thing: I’ve been wrong the entire postseason.

Nick Lee: Rams 33, Bengals 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4HDE_0eCozYnQ00

I have disrespected the Bengals every step of the way. It’s very possible that Joe Burrow will make me—along with many others—look like chumps once again. The kid just never gets rattled; and whatever “it” is, he has it. However, this will be the fiercest defensive line the Bengals have faced. The Rams ranking No. 1 in ESPN's pass rush win rate, while Cincinnati is No. 30 in pass block win rate, doesn’t sit right with me. Nine sacks would have sank the Bengals in their divisional-round win over the Titans had Ryan Tannehill not thrown three picks. That will catch up to them eventually. It should here.

Rishi Rastogi: Bengals 33, Rams 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mo66F_0eCozYnQ00

Ultimately, I think this game comes down to the Bengals' defense making a couple of timely plays in the middle stages of the game. That way, the team can build a big enough cushion for Joe Burrow to protect. Cincinnati is a complete team both ways; and while the Rams' defensive line offers an extremely unfavorable matchup on paper, I don’t expect it to be as eye-catching come Sunday. Additionally, Matthew Stafford has thrown some ill-timed interceptions in multiple games this season, and I think that trend continues on the sport's biggest stage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Key West Citizen

Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow pays Aaron Rodgers ultimate compliment before Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed his ranking among the game’s greatest QBs. He knows who he’s chasing. Burrow didn’t hide from the fact that the game’s best quarterback is currently wearing No. 12 in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers won his fourth MVP award on Thursday...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Independent

Olivia Holzmacher wears special Bengals boots to cheer on boyfriend Joe Burrow at Super Bowl

Olivia Holzmacher, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, has shared her support for her partner ahead of Super Bowl LVI with her outfit.On Sunday, ahead of the face-off between the Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzmacher, 25, shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she could be seen sitting in the stands at SoFi Stadium in California to cheer on Burrow.In one photo, Holzmacher showed off the specially colour-coordinated outfit that she chose for the big game, which included bright orange Bengals-coloured knee-high boots.Holzmacher wore the bright heeled boots in addition to a black turtleneck and black leggings,...
NFL
On3.com

Joe Burrow's brother reveals surprising fact about infamous cigar celebration

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is synonymous with smoking cigars thanks to his now infamous celebration after Burrow led LSU to an undefeated national championship-winning season during the 2019-20 college football season. The video, taken by LSU videographer Matt Karin, saw Burrow sitting on the couch with his leg propped...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Zac Taylor
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Super Bowl Lvi#Bengals#American Football#Afc#Rams 21 Logic
E! News

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Love Story With Olivia Holzmacher Is a True Touchdown

Watch: Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Super Bowl hasn't even started, but Joe Burrow is already a winner in the game of love. As the Cincinatti Bengals quarterback prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the biggest game of his career, there's one person he can count on to be the biggest cheerleader: girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow

In fewer than 24 hours, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow lead his Bengals to their first playoff win in over 30 years just a few weeks ago. Ever since then, he and the Bengals have been on a surprising run in the playoffs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Might Leave Bengals, Claims Carson Palmer

Super Bowl Week is very much about weird stories. But usually that's due to the perfectly understandable habit of non-football hangers-on trying to attach themselves to the festivities. But this weird story about present Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow comes directly from ... Former Cincinnati Bengals QB Carson Palmer. “I...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Burrow's jeweler shares insight on creation of QBs now-famous chain

Joe Burrow’s chain. By now, the country is aware of Burrow’s swag game and a custom Nike chain he wore leading up to the AFC Championship Game. Now getting set to play in his first Super Bowl just 2 years removed from winning a national championship at LSU, Burrow is the talk of the football world as he pursues the QB Triple Crown. And the jeweler he used for his now-iconic chain shared insight into the creation of the custom piece.
NFL
SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
538
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy