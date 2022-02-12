ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When Debbie Allen's only audience was 'birds and trees'

Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

The ever-versatile choreographer, producer, Debbie Allen,...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture

When Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Eli Waduba Yusuf, a hyper-realist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a 'dream.' Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you. After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
VISUAL ART
buzzfeednews.com

Activists Feel That Awkwafina’s Statement Finally Addressing Her “Blaccent” Controversy Is Too Little, Too Late

After years of pushback about her appropriation of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and using a “blaccent,” Shang-Chi star Nora Lum, popularly known as Awkwafina, finally addressed the criticisms in a Twitter statement Saturday, saying, “As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE.”
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredricka Whitfield
Person
Debbie Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Cnn
SheKnows

News Roundup: Dangerous Games, A Shocking Hook-Up and Nonsensical Plot Twists

We get it. You’re busy. Every now and then, some of the latest breaking news is going to slip under the radar. But that’s why we’re here — it’s literally our job to catch you up on the latest happenings in the daytime world! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject themselves to You already know the answer; you just need to share the pain.
MOVIES
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Super Bowl LVI: Jhené Aiko Turns “America The Beautiful” Into A Lullaby, Mary Mary Takes Us Home With Black National Anthem

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles songbird Jhené Aiko took the stage during Super Bowl LVI pregame show on Sunday (Feb. 13) with a beautifully warm rendition of “America The Beautiful.” In a dazzling, fitted floor-length brown gown, Aiko was joined on the SoFi Stadium field by a woman harpist as she transformed the patriotic number into a soothing, angelic lullaby. When first announcing her performance, she took to Instagram to not only explain how it wasn’t just a magical opportunity for herself but also has a personal meaning to her and her family.More from VIBE.comOdell Beckham Jr....
NFL
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Actor Kofi Siriboe Raised the Heat on Screen

Kofi Siriboe’s short time onscreen has already made a lasting impression on the fans who tune into the many shows and films his good looks and even more remarkable talents have landed him. Having starred in projects including Doja Cat’s “Streets” and his most notable role to date as Ralph Angel Bordelon in the Ava DuVernay created and executive produced drama, Queen Sugar. At the rate, we’d run to the theater to watch Kofi paint a wall white, instead here are five times the actor raised the heat on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Shanna Moakler Will Feel ‘Completely Blindsided’ by Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Actions After ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Warm welcome? Shanna Moakler‘s reunion with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau may not be as sweet as expected, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” the insider shares with Us, noting that Moakler, 46, “would not be happy” with her boyfriend’s behavior while she competed on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy