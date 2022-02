On Monday night at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena, the No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball team took on the Fighting Illini who came into the game in 13th place in the Big Ten; because of that disparity, the game had all of the makings of a potential slip-up for the Buckeyes. After all, Rutgers came to Columbus a week ago with a double-digit losing streak and pushed the Buckeyes for 40 minutes. OSU avoided a similar fate against the Fighting Illini on Monday night winning a lopsided contest 86-67.

