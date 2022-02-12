ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tune in NOW to the Kentucky vs. Florida KSR Pregame Show

 2 days ago
Are you ready for the Kentucky Wildcats to beat up on the Florida Gators? Of course you are. Unfortunately, there are still more than 2.5 hours until tip-off....

On3.com

John Calipari loves how his team responded to chippy play vs Florida

Per usual in a Kentucky-Florida basketball game, both teams were overly physical, and a couple instances in particular were worthy of bench-clearing moments. Kentucky head coach John Calipari said postgame that he was proud of how his team responded to the physicality Florida brought while also playing a clean sheet.
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
On3.com

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky kids included in national rankings, and more UK basketball recruiting links

Kentucky Wildcats basketball commitment Reed Sheppard isn’t the only high school recruit from the commonwealth making noise on a national level. Sheppard is the No. 17 player in the new Rivals.com rankings for the 2023 class, and he was joined in the website’s rankings update this week by several other fellow Kentucky prep stars. Those new 2023 rankings featured big jumps by Louisville Christian guard George Washington III, who moved up 30 spots to the No. 35 overall position, and Male forward Kaleb Glenn, who moved up 25 spots to the No. 36 position nationally. Glenn is committed to Louisville, and Washington is committed to Ohio State.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps Purdue for No. 1 Seed in Updated NCAA Projection

The Kentucky Wildcats return to action Saturday vs. the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena. Winners of five in a row, Kentucky is in an excellent position to earn a top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are in search of their 21st win of the season when they...
On3.com

On3 Rankings: Nine newly minted Five-Star prospects

National recruiting site On3.com updated its 2022 basketball rankings on Monday. The latest round of updates expanded the entire list to 150 ranked recruits, and also took the number of five-stars from 11 to 20. Let’s take a look through the nine newly minted five-star prospects. New five-stars. 6-11...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky’s toughest game of the season will be Tuesday at highly motivated Tennessee

Title: Revenge on Rocky Top. Such is Tennessee basketball’s storyline for Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Kentucky is coming to town. That’s a big deal in Big Orange Country every year. This year, it’s the same Kentucky that crushed the Volunteers 107-79 at Rupp Arena back on Jan. 15, the same day as Joe B. Hall’s passing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 16 Tennessee looks for revenge against No. 4 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Tennessee men's basketball played Kentucky about a month ago, the Vols got thumped in a 107-79 loss. It was head-scratching as the Vols defense that looked dominant through the year at that point was exposed in that matchup in Rupp Arena. Tennessee looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

This Week in Kentucky Basketball: Toughest Stretch of the Season

The Kentucky Basketball team is set to embark on the toughest stretch of their season this week. In fact, it will be arguably the most difficult two-week stretch of any team in college basketball this season. The Wildcats travel to KenPom #10 Tennessee on Tuesday before hosting KenPom #18 Alabama on Saturday. Then, it is #16 LSU in Rupp Arena next Wednesday followed by a trip to #22 Arkansas. No team has played four consecutive games against KenPom top 22 programs this season.
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
whopam.com

Wildcats travel to Knoxville for Tuesday night game with Tennessee

It’s a travel day for the Kentucky Wildcats who visit the Tennessee Vols tomorrow night in Knoxville, with pregame coverage at 6:30 on Lite Rock 98.7 and lite987whop.com. With today a travel day for the Wildcats, Coach John Calipari’s weekly talk show airs Wednesday night at 5 also on Lite Rock 98.7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M rumors

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies rallied together a historic 2022 recruiting class, leading to some distasteful rumors surrounding NIL deals — and former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly came to Fisher’s defense, saying that the Texas A&M staff worked hard to round up the class they did.
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
247Sports

Tshiebwe is a problem for Gators as they take on Kentucky

No matter what season or what circumstance that teams lineup to play the Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 SEC) in college basketball, they will face a team that is loaded with talent up and down the roster. So are the No. 4 Wildcats that the Florida Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) will face in Lexington today at 4 pm on ESPN. But sometimes the Wildcats have a player that is a real problem for anyone and this loaded Wildcats team has that guy in junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
LEXINGTON, KY
