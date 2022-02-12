Tune in NOW to the Kentucky vs. Florida KSR Pregame Show

Kentucky Wildcats basketball commitment Reed Sheppard isn’t the only high school recruit from the commonwealth making noise on a national level. Sheppard is the No. 17 player in the new Rivals.com rankings for the 2023 class, and he was joined in the website’s rankings update this week by several other fellow Kentucky prep stars. Those new 2023 rankings featured big jumps by Louisville Christian guard George Washington III, who moved up 30 spots to the No. 35 overall position, and Male forward Kaleb Glenn, who moved up 25 spots to the No. 36 position nationally. Glenn is committed to Louisville, and Washington is committed to Ohio State.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO