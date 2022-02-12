5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Talks USC, Lincoln Riley, Malachi Nelson & Upcoming Visits

For the last seven seasons — or the length of time Lincoln Riley was part of the Oklahoma football program — the best quarterback in the Big 12 has worn a Sooner uniform. Some fans would probably take issue with that judgement, but it’s hard to argue against the likes of Baker Mayfield (2015-17), Kyler Murray (2017-18), Jalen Hurts (2019), Spencer Rattler (2020-21) and Caleb Williams (2021). We’re talking about two Heisman Trophy winners, a Heisman runner-up, and a pair of No. 1 quarterback recruits, who were both also in the Heisman conversation.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO