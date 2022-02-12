ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Talks USC, Lincoln Riley, Malachi Nelson & Upcoming Visits

By Scott Schrader about 21 hours
 2 days ago
USC may not have signed a significant number of 2022...

247Sports

LOOK: USC head coach Lincoln Riley, legend Reggie Bush at Super Bowl LVI

The Reggie Bush and Lincoln Riley alliance has officially been documented. The USC head coach and legendary Trojan running back were both in attendance at Sunday's Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium and connected for a photograph that got USC Twitter excited:. Bush made his return to USC's campus back...
NFL
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Dillon Gabriel ranked No. 1 among Big 12 QBs for 2022

For the last seven seasons — or the length of time Lincoln Riley was part of the Oklahoma football program — the best quarterback in the Big 12 has worn a Sooner uniform. Some fans would probably take issue with that judgement, but it’s hard to argue against the likes of Baker Mayfield (2015-17), Kyler Murray (2017-18), Jalen Hurts (2019), Spencer Rattler (2020-21) and Caleb Williams (2021). We’re talking about two Heisman Trophy winners, a Heisman runner-up, and a pair of No. 1 quarterback recruits, who were both also in the Heisman conversation.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
On3.com

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 6 for nation's No. 1 2023 LB Anthony Hill

Five-star 2023 Composite Ryan (TX) linebacker Anthony Hill, regarded as the nation's top linebacker prospect, put USC among his Top 6 schools on Monday. USC is joined by Oklahoma, Miami, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Hill is rated the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 1...
NFL
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M rumors

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies rallied together a historic 2022 recruiting class, leading to some distasteful rumors surrounding NIL deals — and former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly came to Fisher’s defense, saying that the Texas A&M staff worked hard to round up the class they did.
NFL
On3.com

Brent Venables on hiring former Sooners, founding SOUL mission

Brent Venables is introducing something new to Oklahoma: the SOUL mission. The first-year Sooners football coach recently announced the creation of the in-house program that will employ former OU stars to serve as mentors to current players on the team. Josh Norman, Curtis London and Caleb Kelly will lead the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Has Revealed His Plans For The 2022 Season

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t plan on coaching during the 2022 season. Orgeron was let go from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the school to a National Championship. He went on the Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he wants to take the...
NFL
The News-Star

Hue Jackson, Grambling already lose offensive coordinator. Art Briles is target, says report

Grambling State football  coach Hue Jackson is in search of a new offensive coordinator after Ted White has reportedly been hired as an offensive assistant with the NFL's  Houston Texans.  On Feb. 2, Jackson recognized multiple coaches that he had recruited to be part of his first staff with Tigers. Less than two weeks later, White has a new job. according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. ...
GRAMBLING, LA
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses LSU's decision to fire him

Although he’s now unemployed, Ed Orgeron isn’t walking around with his head down by any means. Instead, he’s enjoying life by traveling and doing whatever he wants to do. With no coaching responsibilities to tend to and plenty of money in his bank account, Coach O is free to do what he chooses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss hiring special teams coordinator

Ole Miss is hiring Marshall special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer in the same role, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The young assistant spent just one season with the Thundering Herd before making a move to the SEC. Lane Kiffin lost special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler this offseason to SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
