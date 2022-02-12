Jahiem Lawson's offer from Clemson was earned, not given

The SEC will be a strong quarterback league in 2022, led by the Alabama Football Heisman winner, Bryce Young. After Young, 11 other SEC quarterbacks are ranked below. SEC quarterbacks from Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are not included because the competition for those starting jobs does not have a clear leader. Lane Kiffin could go with USC transfer Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer. Vanderbilt may not have a true No. 1, with Clark Lea rotating Ken Seals and Mike Wright.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO