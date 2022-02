The Kentucky Basketball team is set to embark on the toughest stretch of their season this week. In fact, it will be arguably the most difficult two-week stretch of any team in college basketball this season. The Wildcats travel to KenPom #10 Tennessee on Tuesday before hosting KenPom #18 Alabama on Saturday. Then, it is #16 LSU in Rupp Arena next Wednesday followed by a trip to #22 Arkansas. No team has played four consecutive games against KenPom top 22 programs this season.

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO