NYCFC rejects River Plate offer for MLS Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos - source

By Jeff Carlisle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City FC has rejected an offer for striker Valentin Castellanos from Argentine giants River Plate, a source close to the club confirmed to ESPN. The source told ESPN that River's offer, which Tyc Sports reported to include a transfer fee of close to $10 million, is "below the team's...

