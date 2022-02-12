Watford 0-2 Brighton: Potter praises his side's 'courage and personality'

Brighton boss Graham Potter is delighted with the form of Tariq Lamptey. The 21-year-old was among several stand-out Albion players for victory at Watford. Potter said, “You look at things like the injury he had at his age and also that it's very difficult to play at that top level every week, but he always contributes. Some days he will be more eye-catching than others but I thought on Saturday he was excellent.
Brighton boss Graham Potter admits it was a major battle to convince the doubters he was cut out for Premier League management as he prepares to take charge of his 100th top-flight game. Potter was tasked with improving Albion’s style of play after being the surprise choice to replace the...
Brighton boss Graham Potter has no doubts about the enduring quality of Cristiano Ronaldo and is relishing the challenge of a first meeting with “one of the best players of all time”.Potter will reach 100 games in Premier League management on Tuesday evening when in-form Albion take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.United star Ronaldo has come in for criticism in recent weeks, having failed to score in six successive games in all competitions – his longest barren run in 12 years.Potter has never previously faced the prolific 37-year-old Portugal forward and feels the football world sometimes focuses too much...
Christian Eriksen got the biggest cheer of the day before Brentford were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace. Eriksen was introduced to the Bees supporters on the pitch ahead of kick-off, eight months to the day since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. The Denmark international, who has...
NORWICH, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City beat Norwich 4-0 to move 12 points clear in the English Premier League on Saturday. Phil Foden also scored at Carrow Road as City extended its unbeaten run in the league to 15 games. Second-placed Liverpool...
A match that started with the stands reverberating to cheers as Roy Hodgson was introduced as Watford’s latest manager ended with a sixth successive home defeat and to the sound of away fans singing about him getting sacked in the morning. Three games into his tenure Watford are yet...
Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
Frank Lampard has galvanised Goodison Park. For the second Saturday in succession the club’s new manager celebrated a resounding home win with a clenched-fist salute in front of a jubilant Gwladys Street end. For only the second time in five punishing months, Everton savoured the release of victory in...
Christian Eriksen was introduced to the crowd before the 0-0 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace and how this tepid contest could have done with the Dane’s guile. Thomas Frank’s team will be happy enough with the point – their first in six Premier League matches. Patrick Vieira will be less pleased. His men had enough possession to have won easily but they lacked a cutting edge.The threat of relegation remains for both sides, rumbling like a storm in the distance. It is still remote, especially for Palace, but drab performances like this are a warning sign for both managers....
Gregor Townsend bemoaned Scotland’s failure to take advantage of “big moments” as their Six Nations hoodoo in Cardiff continued.Scotland are without a Cardiff win since 2002 and have rarely come closer to victory over the past two decades than on Saturday as Wales closed out a tense 20-17 victory at the Principality Stadium.Wales captain Dan Biggar celebrated his 100th Test appearance with a decisive drop goal 10 minutes from time as Scotland failed to build on their opening Calcutta Cup victory over England.The hosts hold on to take a 20-17 victory in Cardiff.#WALvSCO | #GuinnessSixNations | #AsOne pic.twitter.com/EH2NIELxYk— Scottish Rugby...
A Raheem Sterling hat-trick was the headline as the Premier League champions put the Canaries to the sword and restored their cushion at the top of the pile to 12 points ahead of Liverpool's trip to Turf Moor on Sunday. Phil Foden was also amongst the goals as Manchester City...
Roy Hodgson says his Watford side "will need a lot of mental strength" to secure Premier League survival this season after Brighton inflicted further misery on the relegation-threatened Hornets at Vicarage Road. Hodgson is yet to see his side score a goal since taking charge three games ago and the...
Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion, although the squad could be rotated following the draw with Southampton. Nemanja Matic remains doubtful due to a shin injury but Fred could feature after completing Covid-19 isolation. Brighton have the same squad available from...
Wolves manager Bruno Lage praises the "confidence" shown by his side in a 2-0 win at Tottenham, and singles out Luke Cundle's "amazing" performance in his first start. MATCH REPORT: Wolves win to climb above fragile Spurs.
Christian Eriksen should provide "a huge boost" to Brentford, believes former Southampton defender Francis Benali. The Denmark midfielder received applause from all four stands at Brentford Community Stadium when he walked onto the pitch before the goalless draw with Crystal Palace. Benali says his presence will lift Thomas Frank's side...
