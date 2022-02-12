ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Continue To Rise In New Jersey Amid Crude Oil Price Hikes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to rise sharply in New Jersey as crude oil prices increase amid ongoing global tensions related to uncertainty over Russia’s intentions toward Ukraine.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.56, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.64 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.48, up six cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.49 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market has put heavy upward pressure on crude oil prices. If they continue to climb, Noble says gas prices will likely follow suit.

Comments / 13

? What???
2d ago

Is this a surprise? This is what the democrats want….. no more movement of the population, everyone stays only about a 50 mile radius , no traveling…… Control over travel is control over people!

Reply(2)
8
Critine615
2d ago

Thank you to the Democrats. They cut off the pipeline. Now we’re giving the Arabs and Russia multi million dollars monthly to give us oil which we could be getting here. Employing Americans and cutting their costs. The Democrats don’t care

Reply(1)
3
Randy
2d ago

Thanks Joe and the Democrats who voted for these incompetents.

Reply(1)
7
 

