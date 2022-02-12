ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

What different colored flowers could mean on Valentine’s Day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Nguyen
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TsAx_0eCosZMG00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. ( KOLR/KOZL ) – With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, you might be considering buying flowers for your loved one.

It can be tricky picking the right bouquet. On top of considering cost, quantity and availability, you might also be considering the meaning behind flower types and colors.

For example, red roses symbolize love and desire, but roses come in a variety of colors, and each has its own meaning. If you would like to know or be specific, here is what we found, according to Almanac.com :

Rose Color Meaning
White purity, innocence, reverence, a new beginning, a fresh start
Red love, I love you
Deep, dark crimson rose mourning
Pink grace, happiness, gentleness
Yellow jealousy, infidelity
Orange desire, enthusiasm
Lavender love at first sight
Coral friendship, modesty, sympathy

Not everyone agrees with those definitions, however. For instance, many say yellow roses symbolize friendship.

Other flowers bear other meanings. Carnations could represent fascination or a woman’s love.

Here’s each state’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy, according to online sales

When it comes to tulips, red ones can represent passion or a declaration of love. Yellow tulips could represent “sunshine in your smile.”

Sunflowers represent loyalty. Daffodils could represent unequaled love. Marigold could represent grief or jealousy. Daisies might represent innocence and loyal love.

It gets even more confusing when you consider that each flower could have a different meaning depending on which lore you listen to.

Nexstar’s KOLR spoke with several florists, and most agreed it’s best for you to choose what you think your valentine would like rather than focusing on the meanings of each type or color.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Best Valentine’s table decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Romance is all about atmosphere. If everything isn’t just right, all your efforts to create the perfect Valentine’s Day could be in vain. Since a romantic meal is the focal point for many couples, having the best Valentine’s table decorations is crucial to creating the proper mood.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Lore#Friendship#Parade#Kolr#Daffodils#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktab
milwaukeemag.com

Delicious Takeout Ideas for Valentine’s Day

From cream puffs to heart-shaped pizzas, here are some of your options. THIS HOLIDAY for lovers is about pampering — and for some people that means not cooking in the kitchen. Thankfully several local restaurants understand this need for pampering and have created fun and unique meals and treats for Valentine’s Day.
RESTAURANTS
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
fashionisers.com

How to Surprise Your Special Someone on Valentine’s Day

Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
CELEBRATIONS
NBC News

15 affordable Valentine's Day gifts under $25 in 2022

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. You don’t need to spend exorbitant amounts of...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Little Caesars Is Bringing An Unexpected Twist To Valentine's Day Bouquets

When you think of romantic gifts, you likely imagine a bouquet of roses and a box of chocolate for Valentine's Day. Although these might be classic presents for your sweetie, there are some more unique gift options out there if you want to think a little bit outside the heart-shaped box. This year, for example, Little Caesars is offering a limited-time gift option for bread lovers.
FOOD & DRINKS
sarabozich.com

The Perfect Valentine’s Day Cocktail | Spiked Cherries

Spiked Cherries make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. These colossal cherries are infused with booze for a delicious adult treat. Original Spiked Cherries are perfectly sweet, while the Balls of Fire are infused with cinnamon (an adult version of Valentine’s Day Red Hots, anyone?). Either version makes a...
FOOD & DRINKS
komando.com

15 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every budget

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to go above and beyond to show your partner how much you love them. But finding the right present can be challenging — especially if you’re on a budget. Don’t worry. We’ve researched and found some great gift ideas for any budget.
LIFESTYLE
shorelinemedia.net

Rooted in Oceana - Cut flowers and Valentine's Day

I can’t help myself. Wandering in greenhouses in late winter makes my heart beat faster but in a good way! Red and coral hanging begonia baskets along with buckets of dewy red and pink cut roses bring me to tears every time. And I’m not alone in finding happiness in blooms. In 2005, a research study of 147 women responded to one of three gifts given to them: a candle, fruit basket, or a floral bouquet. One hundred percent of the time those receiving the bouquet responded with a smile that lit up their entire face, (mouth, eyes, cheeks), indicating happiness. Although the other gifts elicited smiles of pleasure, none could compete with the flower response. A follow-up phone call from the researchers three days later reinforced those findings.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
blackchronicle.com

Gorgeous Valentine’s Day flowers you can buy online

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Feb. 14 flower delivery slots are filling up fast. So what site should you use to order a bouquet for your girlfriend, boyfriend, partner, parent, child or friend? That depends on your budget, your recipient’s location and their style. Roses are a classic Valentine’s Day floral pick, and plenty of the bouquets below include them.
SHOPPING
WFMJ.com

Nationwide flowers shortage ahead of Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day a week away, love is in the air, and for florists, that means business is picking up. "Well, we're busy, very, very busy. We've got a big season coming up," manager of Blooming Crazy Flowers, Ann Marie Velchek said. It is undoubtedly playing a role in the...
LIFESTYLE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy