Societal impact app Novus has begun onboarding customers in the UK after closing a $3 million crowdfund. With Novus, every time a user taps their card, real-time ‘impact’ points are donated to various environmental and social causes such as funding meals and cleaning the ocean. Customers can then follow their impact to see just how much of a difference they are making, as well as track and offset their carbon footprint based on their card activity.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO