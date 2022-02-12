Polygon price risks 50% drop as MATIC paints inverted cup and handle pattern

Over the last 24 hours (as of February 8th, 12:06 GMT), the crypto market began picking up. Following crypto’s ongoing entree into the mainstream, the market has been facing intense scrutiny as it’s been flunking since the beginning of the New Year. While mainstream news outlets have been labelling cryptos’ underperformance a sign of a looming ‘crypto winter’, more seasoned investors understand that the decline is an intrinsic part of the volatile market. Evidently, cryptocurrencies started experiencing a steady rise in value, even Avalanche (AVAX), despite failing to climb above $75 last week, and Polygon (MATIC), that dipped 11% notwithstanding launches on Bitfinex and FTX platforms. However, HUH Token (HUH) has remained low in the inclining market climate in spite of releasing a well-received NFT collection recently. Based on Avalanche’s (AVAX) and Polygon’s (MATIC) recovery, is now the time to buy HUH’s dip?

