Polygon price risks 50% drop as MATIC paints inverted cup and handle pattern

By Yashu Gola
CoinTelegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolygon (MATIC) has dropped by more than 40% from its record high of $2.92, established on Dec. 27, 2021. But if a classic technical indicator is to be believed, the token has more room to drop in the sessions ahead. MATIC price chart painting classic bearish pattern. MATIC's recent...

cointelegraph.com

