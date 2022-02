A pair of terra-cotta figures from Djenné, an ancient trading center in Mali, will soon be heading home from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. On Tuesday, the museum announced an agreement with the Mali government to return the antiquities, which are believed to have been illegally excavated sometime in 1980s. “Restituting these two antiquities to their country of origin ensures not only that trafficked materials do not find a home in the Museum’s collection, but, equally important, that in the future the people of Mali will be able to enjoy these examples of their cultural heritage,” MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO