ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Pictures of gas station murder suspect released, Fresh 48 issued

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLS7X_0eContQN00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a capital murder.

According to Wichita Falls Police, shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, February 12, a gas station clerk was shot and killed at the Stripes gas station on Taft and Southwest Parkway.

Clerk dead after overnight shooting at Stripes gas station

An unknown black male with a thin to medium build wearing a gray hoodie murdered the clerk and burglarized the store.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

This is a Fresh 48, so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects will receive an additional $500, for a total reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in gas station murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the gas station clerk who was killed overnight. According to Sgt. Charlie Eippper, the victim has been identified as 51-year-old Floyd Kirt. Police responded to Stripes on Southwest Parkway just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 12, after witnesses called and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Taft, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody following a high-speed chase that took place Monday morning. The high speed chase started just East of Henrietta, with the vehicle heading Southbound. According to officials on scene, the driver went past Bellevue and began heading North on Hwy 287. The driver of the vehicle exceeded […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Clerk dead in overnight gas station shooting

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said the victim was 41 years old. We have since learned the victim was 51. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a gas station in Wichita Falls. The shooting happened between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Gas Station#Kfdx#Wichita Falls Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

One killed in rollover wreck near Comanche

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Comanche, Oklahoma, was killed in an early-morning wreck in Stephens County. According to Oklahoma DPS, around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, February 13, a Chevy Silverado traveling south on County Road 2720 departed the roadway to the left, rolled two times and ejected the driver and passenger. 45-year-old Jose Garcia […]
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD respond to pin in crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a pin in crash Friday morning. The Wichita Falls Police Department on scene said one Nissan ran a red light at 9th Street and Holliday Street and struck another Nissan which was traveling westbound on 9th Street causing it to […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Fight breaks out at Petrolia basketball game

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Clay County are trying to piece together what happened at the high school basketball game Friday night between Seymour and Petrolia. The footage was shot in Petrolia Friday night. The video was sent to our newsroom shortly before 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11. The video appears to show a player […]
PETROLIA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Snowmaggedon a year later

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You wouldn’t be able to tell, but this time last year Texas was dealing with record snowfall. “We had more snow in that week than we had I think in the history or at least since the 80s,” WFPD Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said. And power grid failures. “We had more […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy