Lawyers Demand Fed Charges For White Men Who Shot At Black FedEx Driver

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

A White father-son duo is was arrested for chasing down and shooting at an innocent Black man, and no, this isn’t the lynch mob that hunted Ahmaud Arbery. On Jan. 24, Demonterrio Gibson was making deliveries for FedEx when he was nearly killed for simply working while Black.

Gibson had just finished dropping off a package on his delivery route in Brookhaven, Mississippi, when Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, allegedly cut him off with a pickup truck and hunted him down with a shotgun. The terrifying ordeal is eerily familiar.

“I proceed to leave the driveway. As I’m leaving the driveway, he starts driving in the grass trying to cut me off. My instincts kick in, I swerve around him, and I start hitting the gas trying to get out of the neighborhood,” Gibson told the Mississippi Free Press in an interview. “I drive down about two or three houses. There’s another guy standing in the middle of the street pointing a gun at my windows and signaling to me to stop with his hands, as well as mouthing the word, ‘Stop.’ I shake my head no, I hide behind the steering wheel, and I swerve around him as well. As I swerve around him, he starts firing shots into my vehicle.”

Local police believe Gregory, 58, was the truck driver that chased down and attempted to corner Gibson. The 34-year old son Brandon is accused of confronting the delivery man with a shotgun and firing into the truck repeatedly as he tried to escape.

The terror didn’t end when Gibson sped away from the gunfire. He said the truck followed him for about 15 minutes, chasing him out of town to the interstate. Gibson claims neither the police nor FedEx took the near-fatal attack seriously when he first reported it. In fact, they both blamed him for making the would-be killers suspicious of him.