Follow live updates as Liverpool FC face a trip to Burnley in the Premier League, one of three early kick-offs to be staged this afternoon. The Reds are aiming to keep pace with Manchester City after the Premier League leaders re-established their 12-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday night. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a run of three wins in a row in the Premier League, although the Liverpool manager was dismissive of their chances of catching City in the Premier League title race following Thursday’s 2-0 win...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO