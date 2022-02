From time to time, Nezuko has joined her brother in the deadly battles against the demons in Demon Slayer, but it was only in the latest arc that we were able to see the ultimate power of Tanjiro's sibling unleashed. Nearly killing the demon known as Daki, Nezuko was nearly lost to her demonic form as she came extremely close to chowing down on innocent bystanders. Now, one cosplayer has captured the monstrous transformation of the shonen sister.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO