Release the hounds! Ian (in a velvet suit) being Ian at the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Sam Ryder walked into the buzzing 16th hole knowing what to expect. Boos for even a halfway decent shot, cheers for anything close to the pin, random people screaming his name fueled by liquid courage. Little did he know that he would become another tale in...
The Greenest Show on Grass delivered on Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Sam Ryder gave the fans a show on No. 16 by draining his first hole-in-on on the PGA Tour. The vocal crowd celebrated with a good old-fashioned beer shower as drinks rained down from all levels...
With another Phoenix Open in the books, workers are now working to clear TPC Scottsdale of the stands that were built over a period of months, in preparation for the golf tournament that has now concluded. FOX 10 Photojournalist Brian Kae has more.
Golf is more fun than you think. Whether you’re playing with friends, or just watching in the stands, there’s never a shortage of alcohol flowing. But it’s ESPECIALLY rowdy at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Basically, a bunch of college kids,...
You'll always remember your first ace on the PGA Tour ... especially when it comes at golf's unruliest mecca. A moment six years in the making happened during Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open when Sam Ryder stepped on the par-3 16th's tee box with over 20,000 rowdy fans in TPC Scottsdale's coliseum. Ryder hit a 54-degree wedge shot 124 yards to the green and the ball kicked directly to the left and dropped in the cup.
The final day of the 2022 WM Phoenix Open continued to deliver on Sunday, with Carlos Ortiz getting in on the action at the famous No. 16 hole at TPC Scottsdale. On Saturday, Sam Ryder sent the crowd into a frenzy with a hole-in-one. A day later, Ortiz did just the same.
The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party on the PGA Tour already, but Sam Ryder turned it up to 11 with a hole-in-one. There aren’t any scenes quite like the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale whenever the WM Phoenix Open leads the PGA Tour to the venue. The stadium setup for the par-3 hole is unlike any other as the crowd lines up for hours to be part of the party-like scene that is there regardless.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The forecast in Scottsdale did not call for showers, but the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale had them anyway in the third round of WM Phoenix Open on Saturday afternoon. Sam Ryder made an ace on the famed stadium hole from 124 yards with a wedge, immediately stirring the crowd into an absolute frenzy, roars echoing throughout the property for almost five minutes straight.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open has long stood out for its crazy atmosphere. That atmosphere has changed over the years, and four friends from Minnesota know that better than pretty much anyone. "My first time here was in January of 1999," Dave...
If Saturday and Sunday were any indication, this was one of the more fun Waste Management Phoenix Opens in Waste Management Phoenix Open history. Perhaps, too much fun, however. Of course, there is nothing wrong with having too much fun, so long as it doesn't end with you getting handcuffed...
After more than three months, Max Homa finally paid off his bet with fellow Tour player J.T. Poston. Back in October, Homa, a Dodgers fan, and Poston, a Braves fan, made a wager on the World Series. Once Atlanta won in six games, the two players agreed that Homa, as the loser, would wear a Braves jersey on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open.
Being forced to wear the jersey of the sports team your buddy roots for that took down your favorite sports team has become a cliché tried-and-true bet among PGA Tour pros. For as often as it happens, there remains a level of amusement to the whole proceeding that keeps us looking regardless.
The last ace made on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale came from Francesco Molinari in 2015. Well, the Italian was just taken over. Sam Ryder, coming off a birdie at the par-5 15th, canned an ace in front of the rowdy, heavily lubricated, coliseum fans and the place went nuts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Providing security and safety is no small effort for a venue as wide open as the TPC of Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open. As tens of thousands of people descend on North Scottsdale, One of the most important tools law enforcement has is a portable system of cameras.
