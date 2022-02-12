ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Release the hounds! Ian (in a velvet suit) being Ian at the WM Phoenix Open

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Schwartz has been covering the WM Phoenix Open all week...

www.azfamily.com

Golf Channel

Watch: Sam Ryder aces TPC Scottsdale's No. 16, sparking wild celebration from fans

You'll always remember your first ace on the PGA Tour ... especially when it comes at golf's unruliest mecca. A moment six years in the making happened during Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open when Sam Ryder stepped on the par-3 16th's tee box with over 20,000 rowdy fans in TPC Scottsdale's coliseum. Ryder hit a 54-degree wedge shot 124 yards to the green and the ball kicked directly to the left and dropped in the cup.
GOLF
FanSided

Watch: Sam Ryder ace on 16th hole sends wild WM Phoenix Open crowd into frenzy

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party on the PGA Tour already, but Sam Ryder turned it up to 11 with a hole-in-one. There aren’t any scenes quite like the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale whenever the WM Phoenix Open leads the PGA Tour to the venue. The stadium setup for the par-3 hole is unlike any other as the crowd lines up for hours to be part of the party-like scene that is there regardless.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Digest

Showers in Scottsdale: Watch fans erupt as Sam Ryder makes an ace on the 16th at TPC Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The forecast in Scottsdale did not call for showers, but the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale had them anyway in the third round of WM Phoenix Open on Saturday afternoon. Sam Ryder made an ace on the famed stadium hole from 124 yards with a wedge, immediately stirring the crowd into an absolute frenzy, roars echoing throughout the property for almost five minutes straight.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Live in this award-winning Biltmore high-rise in Phoenix for $2.175 million

Take a look at this stunning unit inside Esplanade, an award-winning high-rise located in the prestigious Biltmore neighborhood in Phoenix. It includes two balconies with spectacular views of the city and nearby mountains. Plus, the high-rise has everything you need to live in luxury: 24-hour doorman, 24-hour fitness center, valet parking, and a rooftop pool. For more information, contact Steve Kanefsky and Bonnie Hall of Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate. Viewings are shown exclusively by private appointment.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf Channel

Max Homa pays off bet, wears Braves jersey on 16th hole in Phoenix

After more than three months, Max Homa finally paid off his bet with fellow Tour player J.T. Poston. Back in October, Homa, a Dodgers fan, and Poston, a Braves fan, made a wager on the World Series. Once Atlanta won in six games, the two players agreed that Homa, as the loser, would wear a Braves jersey on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Portable camera system set up at TPC Scottsdale for WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Providing security and safety is no small effort for a venue as wide open as the TPC of Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open. As tens of thousands of people descend on North Scottsdale, One of the most important tools law enforcement has is a portable system of cameras.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain named best hotel in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- U.S. News & World Report named Sanctuary Camelback Mountain the best hotel in Arizona for 2022 which was revealed Tuesday morning. The Sanctuary is also among one of the top hotels in the country. “Travel in Arizona is an enriching experience, and our state offers...
ARIZONA STATE
