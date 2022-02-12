ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 Super Bowl Prop Bets: Five of the best

By Liam Jenkins
phillysportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re now just one day away from the Super Bowl and if you’re like me, now’s the time to start scouring every stat site out there in a bid to find the best edges when it comes to betting the big game. To save you some hard work, I’ve broken down...

firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Super Bowl 56 score, recap: Rams drive to last-minute touchdown for thrilling 23-20 victory over Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Quarterback Matthew Stafford found star receiver Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 to play. But would the Bengals answer? Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald ensured Cincinnati wouldn’t when he wrapped up Burrow on 4th-and-1 to seal the win with 39 seconds to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022, odds, props: Picks for Rams vs. Bengals, including Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp and halftime

We're inching closer to kickoff of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As sports gambling continues to become legalized throughout the country, this is expected to be one of the most wagered Super Bowls in history. Of course, some of that action will roll simply on the outcome of this game including the spread along with the total. That said, we know that it's props that get the people going.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
CBS Sports

Madden NFL 22 Super Bowl 56 simulation: Rams blow out Bengals with first-half onslaught in Super Bowl LVI

The NFL world is knocking on the door of Super Bowl LVI, which will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals duking it out for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. If you're anything like me, you've essentially been counting down the seconds leading up to the Super Bowl ever since Championship Sunday. I'll even admit that I subjected myself to watching a flag football competition -- otherwise known as the Pro Bowl -- just to get my football fix.
NFL
Springfield News Sun

Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from...
NFL
Albany Herald

Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI on late Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp TD

Those major colleges that spend millions of dollars on recruiting didn’t think Cooper Kupp was good enough to receive a scholarship. Now his name is cemented in football lore. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati...
NFL
Sporting News

Who won Super Bowl MVP in 2022? Cooper Kupp edges Rams teammate Aaron Donald in controversial vote

Super Bowl 56 was full of noteworthy, impactful performances — but only one that could result in Super Bowl MVP. Two players stood out above all others in that race for Super Bowl 56 MVP: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Both were instrumental to their teams' success in the 23-20 victory. Both had impactful plays in huge moments, including in the final stages of the final game of the season.
NFL
uticaphoenix.net

Big bets, wacky wagers and more for Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The countdown to Super Bowl LVI between the favored Los Angeles Rams and the underdog Cincinnati Bengals has begun, and action at sportsbooks on a game that’s expected to have billions of dollars riding on it is heating up. We’ll follow it all right here — the biggest bets,...
NFL
On3.com

ESPN analyst makes horrifying comparison for Joe Burrow's career trajectory

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
NFL
Reuters

Rams top Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI

EditorsNote: write-thru with quotes; updates photo to celebration with Lombardi. Those major colleges that spend millions of dollars on recruiting didn’t think Cooper Kupp was good enough to receive a scholarship. Now his name is cemented in football lore. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford to give...
NFL

