ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

When Debbie Allen's only audience was 'birds and trees'

Longview News-Journal
 2 days ago

The ever-versatile choreographer, producer, Debbie Allen,...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture

When Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Eli Waduba Yusuf, a hyper-realist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a 'dream.' Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you. After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fredricka Whitfield
Person
Debbie Allen
Connecticut Post

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject themselves to You already know the answer; you just need to share the pain.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Cnn
Vibe

Super Bowl LVI: Jhené Aiko Turns “America The Beautiful” Into A Lullaby, Mary Mary Takes Us Home With Black National Anthem

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles songbird Jhené Aiko took the stage during Super Bowl LVI pregame show on Sunday (Feb. 13) with a beautifully warm rendition of “America The Beautiful.” In a dazzling, fitted floor-length brown gown, Aiko was joined on the SoFi Stadium field by a woman harpist as she transformed the patriotic number into a soothing, angelic lullaby. When first announcing her performance, she took to Instagram to not only explain how it wasn’t just a magical opportunity for herself but also has a personal meaning to her and her family.More from VIBE.comOdell Beckham Jr....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Actor Kofi Siriboe Raised the Heat on Screen

Kofi Siriboe’s short time onscreen has already made a lasting impression on the fans who tune into the many shows and films his good looks and even more remarkable talents have landed him. Having starred in projects including Doja Cat’s “Streets” and his most notable role to date as Ralph Angel Bordelon in the Ava DuVernay created and executive produced drama, Queen Sugar. At the rate, we’d run to the theater to watch Kofi paint a wall white, instead here are five times the actor raised the heat on screen.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Motown Founder Berry Gordy Was Married 3 Times During His Career: All About His Ex-Wives and Love Life

Motown founder Berry Gordy has experienced a tremendous career full of success and worked with some of the world’s most iconic artists. The legendary producer is the brains behind huge hits like “I Want You Back” and “ABC” by The Jackson 5. The Grammy nominee was married three times throughout his career that has spanned more than six decades.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Separated After Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County

Dr. Jen Armstrong has been a pretty nonexistent presence on her first season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Aside from a brief sparring with fellow newbie, Noella Bergener, we haven’t even seen much of Dr. Jen. It wasn’t even until the latest episode that we really saw her deeper interactions with her castmates. She […] The post Dr. Jen Armstrong And Husband Ryne Holliday Separated After Filming Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
realitytitbit.com

Here's when part 3 of Sister Wives: Tell-All will air on TLC

Many fans have been left disappointed after tuning in to TLC last night to find that part 3 of Sister Wives: Tell-All wasn’t available to watch. The Brown family is back once again for a three-part reunion special, with Kody, Christine, Janelle, Robyn, and Meri ready to reveal what’s really been going down. Parts one and two have certainly lived up to expectations, and major bombshells were dropped by the wives.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy