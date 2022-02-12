ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK — (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball's office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union's head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

