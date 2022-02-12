ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan Takes a Moment to Appreciate Colter Wall Hit ‘Kate McCannon’

By Hannah Heser
 2 days ago
Joe Rogan took a minute to shout out Colter Wall’s hit song, “Kate McCannon” on his most recent podcast. He makes sure to let his viewers know that it’s an amazing song and they need to listen to it.

Colter Wall is a Canadian singer-songwriter who is known for his deep vocals and brilliant songwriting. The genres that suit his musical style are country, folk, and some western. In 2017, the star released his self-titled debut. A year later, Wall put out his Songs of the Plains album and it also was received well. This is only the beginning for this musician, though. And Rogan is encouraging people to stream his single, “Kate McCannon” so it gets the recognition it deserves. Watch the official music video here:

Joe Rogan Appreciates Colter Wall’s Most Well-Known Song

A few days ago, Joe Rogan brought his friend and comedian, Akaash Singh, on as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience.

They covered everything from cancel culture, people trying to cancel him for the Spotify mess, and Colter Wall. Rogan and Singh also discussed how much different Austin is from the rest of the cities in Texas. This discussion got them to the topic of country music, which happens to be one of Singh’s favorite genres.

During the interview, they pull up the 2017 music video for “Kate McCannon”. Rogan admitted that he’s a huge fan of modern country music. A few of his favorite artists include Colter Wall, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton, and Shooter Jennings.

Rogan and Singh even brought in a brief discussion on the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. In fact, Singh recently visited the Hall of Fame and he loved every minute of it. Watch their conversation on YouTube here.

The Spotify Controversy

On Tuesday (Feb 8), Joe Rogan participated in a stand-up act in Austin, Texas. During his set, Rogan addressed the ongoing controversy with Spotify. Artists like Neil Young have accused Rogan of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. And thereafter, footage of Rogan repeatedly using a racial slur circulated online. These incidents led to a number of celebrities speaking out and slamming Rogan. However, the former “Fear Factor” host threw his own criticisms back at those who have called him out.

“I talk s*it for a living,” Rogan said. “That’s why this is so baffling to me.”

Meanwhile, Rogan has decided to continue his podcast with Spotify. Learn more here.

#Music Video#Canadian#The Hall Of Fame
