The city has grown less hospitable to people—and plants. We chose to live on our tree-lined street because the plants helped create an aura of neighborliness, a sense of community, and a buffer from the harshness and grit of city life. But the cumulative attacks on our trees feel brutal, and nihilistic, degrading the place we’ve called home for more than twenty years. If Pearl Buck was right that “the test of a civilization is the way that it cares for its helpless members,” then the city is failing. I can’t even protect our defenseless trees.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO