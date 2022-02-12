ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowstone' Fans Are Eager for This Character to Get a 'Backstory' in Season 5

By Thad Mitchell
 2 days ago
“Yellowstone” is very much a show that prides itself on character development, but there is one character that fans want to learn more about.

You can’t exactly classify him as a primary character and he only pops up here and there, but Gator has to have an awesome backstory. Gator is the personal chef for the Dutton family, cooking up delicious meals that the Duttons rarely sit and eat at the dinner table.

Played by actual chef, Gabrielle “Gator” Guilbeau, he is in charge of making sure the Duttons have nourishment. Actually, Gator is in charge of making sure everyone on the “Yellowstone” set has plenty to eat. In addition to playing his little-seen character, Guilbeau cooks and serves meals to the show’s cast and crew. Many “Yellowstone” fans say they would love to learn about Gator and how he became the Dutton family chef. He is the topic of discussion in a recent Reddit thread.

“When are we going to learn about Gator’s backstory?” a Reddit user asks. “I get that he’s the ranch cook. And did you know he’s also head craft services for the production IRL? He’s got some impressive credits on IMDb so I’m sure his crafty chops are top-notch. But when are we going to learn his backstory in the Yellowstone universe? I think the writers are missing a real opportunity here.”

Some “Yellowstone” fans even suggested a potential backstory for the chef. “I’d love a backstory on Gator as well!” another Reddit user says. “I’m wondering if they hired him after he got out of prison like has been suggested about other employees.”

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Want More of Chef Gator in Future Seasons

Gator only appears on camera for a brief amount of time in only a few episodes. He is usually placed in a “Yellowstone” comedy bit, in which the dysfunctional Dutton family declines to eat what he’s prepared.

Many other “Yellowstone” fans also say they would love a deeper look into the relationship between Gator and the Duttons. The cook was not originally intended to be a character on the hit series.

“I love his interview about how they hauled him out of the on set services role and said ‘Hey. We need you to be on camera.’ And his first shoot was serving the grilled octopus that Kevin Costner would not eat.”

It isn’t just the “Yellowstone” fan base that wants more Gator. Members of the show’s cast have spoken on Gator’s importance on and off camera. Jefferson White says Gator’s home cooking is one of the things the cast enjoys most about returning to set.

“Anybody on the crew, anybody in the cast, can’t talk about this show for five minutes without mentioning Gator,” the Jimmy Hurdstrom actor says.

While it’s possible “Yellowstone” fans may not get the Gator backstory we all crave, it is a safe bet he will continue to be a part of the crew on and off camera.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

