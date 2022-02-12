ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coach Lovie Smith: A 'Pioneer'? Or Texans 'Odd, Bizarre' Move?

By Mike Fisher
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 2 days ago

If one believes that the NFL has for too long dragged its feet when it comes to racial inequities in its hiring practices, the Houston Texans' appointment of Lovie Smith as head coach is to be celebrated.

Can this be a "great'' hire'' and still be an "odd and bizarre'' one?

NFL analyst Tiki Barber believes it is so.

“One of the more bizarre situations I’ve seen in a while,'' said Barber, the former New York Giants star running back, who co-hosts “Tiki & Tierney” on WFAN in New York.

As Barber noted to the Touchdown Wire, he's not "anti-Lovie''; it's something more than that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkMdt_0eCogyW700

"This isn’t a knock on Lovie because I really like Lovie,'' Barber said. "I thought he got a raw deal in Chicago (as a head coach) and then he really didn’t get a chance in Tampa (again as a head coach). So, this is his third go-around as a minority head coach, pioneering in a sense.''

Smith, at 63, is indeed a "pioneer.''

What If Texans Had Drafted Donald Over Clowney?

After Aaron Donald's Super Bowl LVI heroics, it raises the question of what could have been for the Houston Texans.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

NFL Draft: Is No. 3 Too High To For Texans To Draft Safety Kyle Hamilton?

Kyle Hamilton is an All-American standout, but is his position too rich for the Texans to draft at No. 3?

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Should The Texans and Cardinals Trade Disgruntled Quarterbacks?

Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are unhappy with their current situations, should the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals consider swapping disgruntled quarterbacks?

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

But the circumstances - which we continue to believe made Smith a "convenient'' hire inside the Josh McCown vs. Brian Flores squeeze - are indeed "bizarre.'' (Sidebar: In fairness, we note that GM Nick Caserio denies the existence of this scenario.)

As Barber said: “I think he’s a great hire, but it’s a confusing hire ... You listen to Caserio talk about it. (Smith) was consulting with them and they came to the realization, as we were consulting and going through this long search, Lovie just presented himself as the actual answer.''

Maybe Smith can be a winning answer, and maybe Barber is right that the fact that Lovie has been elevated from being the now-fired David Culley's defensive coordinator offers "continuity.''

But there is something else from Barber's presentation ...

“It reinforces,'' Barber said, "that they hired David Culley to fail.''

Or, a nicer way of saying it: David Culley was hired as a "bridge.'' And now comes the hope that Lovie Smith - "pioneer hire'' or "odd hire'' - wasn't hired just as a "bridge'' or "hired to fail.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8NXw_0eCogyW700

Comments / 4

Related
TexansDaily

Hall of Famer Dubs Texans' Lovie Smith a 'Leader of Men'

The reaction to Lovie Smith's appointment as the fifth head coach of the Houston Texans may have been mixed in the press, but current and former players have rallied around the news - including a few league legends. During his nine years as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Smith...
NFL
TexansDaily

Will Lovie Smith Help Texans Retain Top Free Agents?

HOUSTON — At the start of the new league year, the Houston Texans will have 28 players set to hit free agency in March. The effects from a 4-13 record could bring a roster overhaul to the organization for the second consecutive year. General Manager Nick Caserio could have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
Person
Kyle Hamilton
footballscoop.com

Houston Texans Staff Tracker (2021-22)

David Culley spent four decades as an assistant coach before getting his first shot to become a head coach with the Texans. Houston dismissed him after a single season where Culley led the organization to four wins. In a bizarre search where finalists included a candidate with no coaching experience...
NFL
NESN

Brian Flores Reportedly Amending Lawsuit To Include New NFL Team

Brian Flores intends to name a fourth NFL team in his class-action discrimination lawsuit against the NFL, according to a report Sunday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Flores will allege, per Florio’s report, that the Houston Texans declined to hire him for their head-coaching vacancy as “retaliation” for his legal action.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Danieal Manning on time with Texans and Lovie Smith | Daily Brew

Life is good these days for Danieal Manning. The Corsicana native played safety and returned kicks for Houston from 2011 through 2014. He's now living an hour northwest of his hometown in Burleson, which is south of Fort Worth. Manning does some ranching nearby and remarried a few years ago. In addition to three older children in high school, Manning also has a 2-year old.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Texans, Titans

The Texans are believed to have a goal of finally trading QB Deshaun Watson before the start of the 2022 league year on March 16. He’s due to count for more than three times as much on their cap, so there’s plenty of incentive to wrap the situation up. New HC Lovie Smith acknowledged as much when asked about the timeline for a deal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#New York Giants#Wfan#The Touchdown Wire#All American#Arizona Cardinals#Gm
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllBucs

Buccaneers Win, NFL Misses Out as Leftwich, Bowles Return to Tampa Bay

The 2022 NFL head coaching carousel has, finally, ceased to spin. All but one of the nine teams with a vacancy entering the offseason has hired their new on-field leader, with one club waiting to finalize their candidate's hiring following the Super Bowl. Those hirings are as follows, in chronological...
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy