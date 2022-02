The original iteration of Telltale Games was a studio with a good handful of memorable stories, taking the narrative fanbase by storm with its dark stories and memorable characters. I don’t think either Lee or Clementine from The Walking Dead need any sort of introduction if you’re at all familiar with the games. The Wolf Among Us was just one of those games, bringing some classic fairy tale characters into a noir detective thriller that worked excellently upon release. After two years of waiting for the sequel since its announcement in 2019 though, some may be wondering what happened to the game and in what state it’s in. Well, today you have that answer. The new Telltale Games (after their shutdown in 2018 and their rebirth a year later) have debuted the first trailer for their action-packed The Wolf Among Us 2, which you can find below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO