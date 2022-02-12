ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Body Trompe L'oeil Is Fashion's Latest Craze

By Morgan Smith
Highsnobiety
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly everywhere in fashion, I see body-ody-ody, or so I think. They aren't naked bodies, per se, but prints that give off the impression of a wearer baring it all with their look. The fashion technique I am talking about has a name, and it's called "trompe l'oeil," which...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is the Perfect Model Posing in a Gucci Monogrammed Suit and Pink Handbag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zaya Wade continues to showcase her keen eye for exciting prints. The influencer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday that showed her wearing a brown matching Gucci suit that incorporated the signature double “G” monogram all over the garments. The suit had a slender tapered look  accessorized with a pair of sleek white sunglasses that had bold yellow lenses for an added pop of color, and she also carried a pink Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag that perfectly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Pierre Davis and Autumn Randolph’s latest No Sesso collection has had a long gestation period. Nearly a year ago, the pair presented the start of their Ghetto Gold pre-fall collection via private appointments. Everything was handmade in their Los Angeles atelier, and it was not only immaculate in its potency, it felt like a marked step forward for the brand: less crafty and less casual, with a focus on glamour, individuality, and embellishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsa Schiaparelli
Person
Chloe Bailey
Sourcing Journal

Mother Elicits ’80s and ’90s Nostalgia with ‘Snacks’ Collection

Mother is giving new meaning to the phrase “looking like a snack.” The popular pickup line can also be used to describe “Snacks!,” the Los Angeles-based denim brand’s latest collection of jeans that feature ’80s and ’90s denim influences, including the decades’ signature rigid composition and voluminous shapes. All jeans are made from 100 percent cotton to provide both sustainable and authentic elements, and include eclectic “snack time” details like pretzel-detailed buttons, candy color-coated rivets and back patches made from pineapple leaves. Playful names describe the seven loose denim silhouettes. The collection includes the Twizzy Skimp, a high-rise tapered jean; the Fun Dip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#Comme Des Gar Ons#Jpg
thezoereport.com

Lori Harvey’s Vacation Outfit Incorporated All The 2022 Style Trends

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey is a street style star to watch. The 25-year-old model has already accumulated 4.2 million followers on Instagram and this is also where she shares her impeccable outfits. Look to her purple Prada catsuit, which she posted on Jan. 12, as proof. Given that her stylist is Maeve Reilly, whose clients include Megan Fox, you know Harvey will always be decked out in the latest fashion trends and buzzy pieces. In fact, Harvey’s recent vacation outfit tapped into all of 2022’s of-the-moment designs. She not only wore a plethora of emerald green pieces — a leading color for spring — but she also masterfully pulled off the miniskirt look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

There’s French Girl Style and Then There’s French Woman Style

There’s plenty of talk about the French girl. Google the phrase, and there are 4.5 billion results—article after article about their style, described as, “devil-may-care,” “insouciant,” or “je ne sais quoi.” Their hair is tousled, they shop at the pharmacy, they wear their boyfriends’ coats. At this point, it’s a broken record. As of more recent, I’m more drawn to the French woman…emphasis on woman. My interest piqued this past week thanks to the Balenciaga fall 2022 campaign. Isabelle Huppert, the 68-year-old muse of the French house, gave a stony pose in oversized shades, a body-skimming dress, pumps, and two fist-sized monogram earrings. Her hair was artfully messy and pulled back. It was simple, severe, and striking.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s New Shoe Collaboration Is Here & It’s Ultra Sexy and Feminine

Jimmy Choo and Mugler have teamed up on an exclusive capsule collection of shoes. The collaboration, co-designed by the houses respective creative director’s Sandra Choi and Casey Cadwallader, blends the two different aesthetics into one. The line, seen in a range of sandals, pumps and boots, is both feminine yet edgy. It features a black and nude, neon yellow, silver and gold color palette, with details including cut-outs, mesh, chains, fine leather straps and PVC. Standouts come from the ankle or over-the-knee length mesh boots, offered in black with nude and vibrant neon yellow with nude. The style draws material inspiration from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble. For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Alexis Mabille Couture Spring 2022

With a return to the runway at his favored venue, the Salle Pleyel, Alexis Mabille toned down the color palette and relaxed the silhouettes in places with his playful spring collection, entitled “Desire.”. In tones of blush, black and white, he toyed with proportions at length. The first look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house. For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s highly anticipated “Future Nostalgia” tour has begun and it’s looking like the singer will not disappoint in terms of fashion. During the tour’s opening night on Thursday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the British singer naturally had multiple outfit changes, wearing the likes of Balenciaga and Mugler.More from WWDBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style Moments2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: PhotosFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 For one act of the concert, she wore a custom look by Balenciaga, featuring a lingerie bodysuit with fluo yellow lace and was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the “London look.” The “good 4 u” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the “drivers license” singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Tries Out a Polarizing ’90s Shoe

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pretty much every major ’90s fashion trend has come back in recent years—notably fanny packs, scrunchies, white T-shirts worn underneath slip dresses. Fashion loves to revive a forgotten fad (right now, it’s all about 2000s pieces), but it appears Dua Lipa is bringing back another ’90s staple into 2022. Spotted in Miami this weekend, she revived the most polarizing summer shoe from the decade: Platform flip-flops.
RETAIL
NYLON

Moose Knuckles’ Next Designer Collaboration Is With Eckhaus Latta

With wintertime at its very peak, you might want to consider stocking your outerwear wardrobe a bit more as there’s a new designer collaboration on its way. On Monday, Jan. 31, Moose Knuckles announced its latest partnership with Eckhaus Latta — just months after the release of its limited-edition line with Telfar back in October.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Sergio Hudson Fall/Winter 2022

It’s no secret that the runways of the late 1980s and early 1990s were the most fun. Models exuded personality, striking dramatic poses, twirling, and letting their hips swing as they strutted down the runway. It was performative, exciting, and a joy to watch. In recent years, runway shows have lost a bit of this luster, and have left fashion lovers yearning for those of days gone by. However, with his Fall/Winter 2022 show, New York-based designer Sergio Hudson brought the fun spirit of the 1980s and 1990s runways back, not only in production, but in his garments as well.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy