Body Trompe L'oeil Is Fashion's Latest Craze

There’s plenty of talk about the French girl. Google the phrase, and there are 4.5 billion results—article after article about their style, described as, “devil-may-care,” “insouciant,” or “je ne sais quoi.” Their hair is tousled, they shop at the pharmacy, they wear their boyfriends’ coats. At this point, it’s a broken record. As of more recent, I’m more drawn to the French woman…emphasis on woman. My interest piqued this past week thanks to the Balenciaga fall 2022 campaign. Isabelle Huppert, the 68-year-old muse of the French house, gave a stony pose in oversized shades, a body-skimming dress, pumps, and two fist-sized monogram earrings. Her hair was artfully messy and pulled back. It was simple, severe, and striking.
