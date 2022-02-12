Body Trompe L'oeil Is Fashion's Latest Craze

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey is a street style star to watch. The 25-year-old model has already accumulated 4.2 million followers on Instagram and this is also where she shares her impeccable outfits. Look to her purple Prada catsuit, which she posted on Jan. 12, as proof. Given that her stylist is Maeve Reilly, whose clients include Megan Fox, you know Harvey will always be decked out in the latest fashion trends and buzzy pieces. In fact, Harvey’s recent vacation outfit tapped into all of 2022’s of-the-moment designs. She not only wore a plethora of emerald green pieces — a leading color for spring — but she also masterfully pulled off the miniskirt look.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 25 DAYS AGO