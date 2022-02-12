ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan Blanchard Joins More Young Hollywood Stars at Rodarte's NYFW Event

Cover picture for the articleRowan Blanchard steps out among other Young Hollywood stars while attending the Art of Rodarte VIP launch event during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 11) at...

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Covers 'InStyle,' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Contributions to Fashion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday. Gigi Hadid covers the March 2022 issue of 'InStyle'. Gigi Hadid appears on the March 2022 cover of InStyle, set to hit newsstands on Feb. 11. To honor the model's friend, the late Virgil Abloh, Hadid wears his designs for Off-White on the cover, photographed by Yulia Gorbachenko. In the accompanying interview with InStyle's Laura Brown, Hadid discusses her childhood, career, motherhood and her "secret TikTok." {InStyle}
Daily News: Jimmy Choo Teams Up With Mugler, Kim Kardashian Covers Vogue, McQueen To Show In New York, Plus! Is Adele Engaged?

Say hello to Vogue’s March cover girl: one miss Kim Kardashian. To accompany a tell-all interview, the mom-of-four stars in an editorial with looks from Loewe, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Balmain, and, of course, Balenciaga, as styled by Carlos Nazario. Now that she’s entered into her 40s, the mega-influencer said she’s finally prioritizing herself, her health, and her happiness. Kardashian spoke candidly about co-parenting (“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she told writer Jen Wang), how her influence has shaped the world of social media, and her future in fashion without the help of ex-husband Kanye West (“Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating.” Read the full feature here and get a sneak peek below.
Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
Jordache Taps Brooke Shields For Latest Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Jordache has tapped Brooke Shields as the face of its latest ad campaign. The campaign was shot in New York City by Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson and embraces the denim company’s signature style of sexy and bold. The actress-entrepreneur was photographed in various styles of Jordache jeans, including the skinny, flare and straight.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style EvolutionCelebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: PhotosCelebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So Far The brand chose Shields to continue its legacy of featuring strong, successful women in their...
Nicky Hilton Looks Like a Disney Princess in Shimmering Blue Dress at NYFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton Rothschild gives major Disney princess vibes with her latest look.The businesswoman shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed the socialite reveling in all of her fairytale magic ahead of the Patbo show during New York Fashion Week. In the caption, Hilton Rothschild wrote, “’Mommy, you look like Elsa!’ ” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) For the outfit, Hilton Rothschild wore an ombre blue gown that featured puffy ‘70s-inspired sleeves that...
Proof Zendaya Is a Fashion Week Icon

Watch: 18 EPIC Zendaya Pics at HBO's "Euphoria" Premiere. Zendaya is winning the fashion game. For years now, the Euphoria star, who works with celeb stylist Law Roach, has turned heads on red carpets and runway shows. Whether she's striking a pose in a Berluti suit or commanding attention in a Ralph & Russo design, Zendaya continues to prove she's not afraid to push the fashion boundaries.
‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designer Picks Her Favorite Carrie Bradshaw Outfits

Costume designer Molly Rogers said that she “pinched [herself] every day” working on “And Just Like That.” “It was just the dream to reunite with everybody,” Rogers told Variety. “Everybody is so familiar with the [‘Sex and the City’] girls, that DNA of their clothing was really set in stone from the original show — so it was just about finding new designers and seeing who’s out there now… and, of course, their classic go-tos.” This is not Rogers’ first time in the “Sex and the City” universe. Rogers, who serves as costume designer for the HBO Max reboot alongside Danny Santiago,...
Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Watch: Megan Fox at Moschino, Amelia Hamlin Models: Scenes From NYFW. You may just very well see a familiar face at New York Fashion Week. While household names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid continue to dominate the runway, there's a new batch of celebrity kids who are hot on their heels to become the next It-model. More than 30 years after the term "supermodel" was coined, a new generation of catwalkers are quickly taking over the fashion world and popping up everywhere.
Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
Don’t Miss These Celebrity Outfits At New York Fashion Week

Fashion Month always ushers in a glamorous crew of well-dressed tastemakers and Hollywood stars. This season proved no different as everyone descended into the Big Apple for the runway shows. The celebrity outfits at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 were particularly noteworthy, as actors like Hari Nef embraced bright pantsuit sets while Maude Apatow kept it glamorous in a romantic pink dress from Rodarte. The mild weather at the beginning of the week casted a spring-like energy across the city, as show goers shed their puffer jackets. However, Sunday brought the snow and everyone quickly bundled up.
NYFW: THE TALKS

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) Day one of New York Fashion Week kicked off in style with NYFW: THE TALKS featuring Maude Apatow in conversation with Kate & Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte Presented by Afterpay. The Rodarte designers spoke with the actor in front of a packed live crowd about their iconic fashion brand, offering personal insights into their renowned creations from the runway, to the silver screen and new their NYFW: The Shows experience.
Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney Does Dog Walk Chic

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Stylist Molly Dickson has worked hard to shape Sydney Sweeney’s youthful yet sophisticated style. Under Dickson’s guidance, Sweeney has delivered a series of looks that emulate the wardrobe of her Euphoria character Cassie Howard, including head-turning pieces from Hermès, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, and Saint Laurent.
Your Go-To Lookbook for Celebrity Style at New York Fashion Week

Watch: Julia Fox & Ye's Matching Styles at Paris Fashion Week. Attention, fashionistas! New York Fashion Week is finally here. Just one look at the lineup and you'll see that it's going to be one very chic celebration of the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Michael Kors, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, LaQuan Smith, Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are just a few of the designers who will be presenting this year from Friday, Feb. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Daily Events Diary—NYFW Edition: Bergdorf Goodman Celebrates Peter Do, Eckhaus Latta’s 10 Year Anniversary Bash, Show After Parties, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Bergdorf Goodman celebrates the exclusive launch of Peter Do Handbags. To ensure the first day of NYFW was celebrated in style Bergdorf Goodman hosted a...
Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

Click here to read the full article. As New York Fashion Week hits its stride this week, Ralph Lauren has made plans to show his fall 2022 collections in March. Lauren will host an in-person runway show on March 22 in New York City. The evening show will be an intimate experience featuring both the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 women’s collection and men’s Purple Label lines. The location of the show has not been disclosed.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris March is turning into a...
The Downtown Set Gathered for a Maison Margiela x Chloe Sevigny Dinner Ahead of NYFW

On the eve of New York Fashion Week, artists and muses gathered at the Maison Margiela SoHo flagship to attend an intimate dinner full of reverie and irreverence. Actress and downtown darling Chloë Sevigny hosted alongside Laura Dubin-Wander, the North American CEO of OBT Group, who greeted guests upon arrival. Handsome waiters circulated the room with flutes of Champagne. Thanks to Michael Collins, rows of ranunculus, poppies, and peonies spilled across the table. Towering tapers cast the room in a romantic glow.
Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy Talk Fashion Off and On the Runway

Click here to read the full article. Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the sisters behind Rodarte, took center stage Friday night in a discussion with actress Maude Apatow as part of NYFW: The Talks at Spring Studios. The discussion centered on how the designers started the brand, their inspiration, and their multiple artistic projects, such as designing costumes for “Black Swan,” and “Sing 2.”More from WWDPrivate Policy RTW Spring 2022Victor Glemaud RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2022 The sisters, who were born in California, both attended University of California, Berkeley, where Kate studied art history and Laura majored in...
Maude Apatow, Molly Ringwald Have Jazz Club Night Out for Batsheva

Click here to read the full article. While Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige were captivating the attention of millions of Americans in their living rooms watching the Super Bowl, those who prefer a high-neck frilly collar and velvet booths ventured to Casa Cipriani’s jazz club for Batsheva Hay. Rather than present her latest collection via a runway show, Hay felt the mood this fashion week was deserving of a fun night out, where the rock band Arsun performed a set and cocktails were served. “We thought of an alternate way to show the clothes because of Omicron and everything,” Hay...
Amanda Seyfried, Lourdes Leon, and More Kicked Off NYFW With an Intimate Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks

To kick off New York Fashion Week, Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an intimate—but star-studded—dinner at its sceney midtown restaurant, L’Avenue. Hosted by CEO Marc Metrick and actor Amanda Seyfried, the evening began with cocktails downstairs in its ski chalet-inspired space; then, guests made their way upstairs (Champagne in tow) for dinner, where celebrities like Lourdes Leon and Nicky Hilton Rothschild mingled with designers such as Christopher John Rogers, Joseph Altuzarra, and more.
