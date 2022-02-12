Rowan Blanchard Joins More Young Hollywood Stars at Rodarte's NYFW Event

Say hello to Vogue’s March cover girl: one miss Kim Kardashian. To accompany a tell-all interview, the mom-of-four stars in an editorial with looks from Loewe, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Balmain, and, of course, Balenciaga, as styled by Carlos Nazario. Now that she’s entered into her 40s, the mega-influencer said she’s finally prioritizing herself, her health, and her happiness. Kardashian spoke candidly about co-parenting (“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she told writer Jen Wang), how her influence has shaped the world of social media, and her future in fashion without the help of ex-husband Kanye West (“Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating.” Read the full feature here and get a sneak peek below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO