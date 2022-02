Charley Hoffman has taken to Instagram to claim he has "nothing but respect for the PGA Tour" despite going on the rampage late Friday night. In an extraordinary post after his second round at the WM Phoenix Open, and in reference to a ruling he was not happy about on the 13th hole, Hoffman claimed there is "no accountability" on the Tour and "no protection" for the players.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO