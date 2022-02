CHADRON, Neb. -- February 11, 2022 -- New Mexico Highlands made five of its first seven field goal shots while jumping out to an 11-3 lead and was ahead the rest of the way Friday night while holding off Chadron State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball game in Las Vegas. The final score was 85-74. The game was well played in many ways. The teams combined to make 24 of 52 shots from 3-point range, including Chadron State's 13 of 27 showing, and there were only 23 turnovers.

