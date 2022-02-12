ML30 Gen10 Loud Fans after installing M.2 SSD

Want to have an Acer Aspire 5? Well, its 15% discount on Amazon today can help you save a decent sum. But do you know what makes this purchase more valuable? Its features. The Acer Aspire 5 is a complete package that will be appreciated by working individuals looking for convenience and practicality in their laptops. It has impressive internal specifications, including the 4 GB DDR4 onboard memory (1 slot available) and 128 GB NVMe solid-state drive storage (1 hard drive bay available). Furthermore, it is designed with AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics and AMD Ryzen 3 processor to deliver fantastic performance. Despite that, the battery power consumption of the Aspire 5 remains decent, giving it a remarkable battery life of up to 10 hours.
Comments / 0