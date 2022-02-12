Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’

When news broke that a gritty, dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was coming in the form of Bel-Air, you probably had the same reaction as us:. After all, the Fresh Prince is among the most beloved TV sitcoms, balancing its silly, fun tone with the drama of a kid uprooted from his West Philly home and brought to bougie Bel-Air. The series, set to debut Sunday on Peacock, is basically based off a mock trailer from 2019. Created by writer and director Morgan Cooper, it asked the question, “What would happen if Will Smith made the Fresh Prince today?” As it turned out, Smith decided to get involved, seeing it as a chance to talk about his “real experiences,” as he said in a 2019 vlog.
