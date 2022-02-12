ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kieffer Moore: Wales and Bournemouth striker to miss World Cup play-offs

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales are set to be without striker Kieffer Moore for their World Cup play-off match against Austria after the striker suffered a broken foot....

www.bbc.co.uk

