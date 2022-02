Any beauty guru knows that the key to a perfect look is mascara. But with so many brands, wands, and bristles, how do you know which type of mascara is right for you? Well, look no further, because TikToker Kelly Rose Sarno has all the answers.Kelly Rose Sarno is the girl that tries out mascara so you don’t have to. At least, that’s what she calls herself on TikTok. The mascara expert gained nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, when she began her journey by reviewing 30 mascaras in 30 days. Since then, she’s learned a lot. Speaking to The Independent,...

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO