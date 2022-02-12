ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton beats Leeds 3-0, moves away from EPL relegation zone

 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has claimed just its second win since September in the English Premier League by beating Leeds 3-0...

The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds United - Frank Lampard reaction

Everton manager Frank Lampard to BBC: "An incredible afternoon. What we did today was something special in terms of the performance. It showed an attitude, aggression and work rate. The fans, when they see what the players are putting into the game... What they give us. It has to be the start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

3 Talking Points from Everton’s 3-0 Victory Over Leeds United

Following the euphoria of Everton’s thumping 4-1 FA cup triumph over Brentford at Goodison Park, came the let-down of a sluggish and passive loss to Newcastle United on the road just three days later. Of course, there were mitigating circumstances for that poor performance last Tuesday. Frank Lampard had stuck with the same team, except for changes required by injury or illness, which is understandable, but possibly asking too much physically and having to use two substitutions in the first half due to players picking up knocks was disruptive, limiting the boss’ capacity to make tactical shifts. No doubt many fans could have been thinking “oh, here we go again” as the same old problems of sloppy play, nervy defending and a lack of mental toughness reared their ugly heads once more. Was this a signal that the new man’s honeymoon period was over already?
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Mina and Godfrey injury gives golden chance to Everton defender to showcase his potential

Since the money came rolling through Farhad Moshiri’s treasury, Everton have made multiple questionable signings. In the last few years, fans have failed to warm up to some signings and then there have been some players who have shown a lot of promise and given a sense of assurance that Everton’s future will be great. The name of Jarrad Branthwaite does give a similar feeling.
SOCCER
ESPN

Napoli, Inter Milan play out draw in Serie A top-of-table clash

Inter Milan retained top spot in Serie A with a 1-1 draw in a top-of-the-table clash at Napoli on Saturday, as Edin Dzeko responded to an early Lorenzo Insigne penalty. The result leaves the Italian champions one point clear of Napoli below them with a game in hand, but third-placed AC Milan will go top if they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.
MLS
BBC

Everton 3-0 Leeds: Defeat was a fair result - Bielsa

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa says his side "struggled to defend" against Everton and the 3-0 scoreline was a "fair result". MATCH REPORT: Everton gain first league win under Lampard. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 February at 22:30 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Christian Eriksen introduced to Brentford crowd as London derby with Crystal Palace ends in scoreless draw

LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Atalanta vs. Juventus score: Juve score stoppage-time equalizer after Ruslan Malinovskyi's stunning opener

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.
UEFA

