ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inflatable Party Magic Unveils Exciting Bounce House Rentals Options for DFW Texas Region

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago

Inflatable Party Magic has unveiled its expansive Bounce House Rentals collection that brings the benefits of renting a bounce house in 2022 to the people of the DFW Texas area. For over two decades Inflatable Party Magic has become the one-stop solution for Party Rentals and different types of...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

Bounce Houses R Us Expands Bounce House Rental Inventory for 2022

Bounce Houses R Us is pleased to share that they are expanding bounce house rental inventory for 2022. As the leading event and party rental specialists in Chicago, this company constantly upgrades its inventory to help customers and their guests have loads of fun playing on trending inflatables. There is a rental for each and every guest starting from toddlers to adults. From entertaining trackless trains to adventurous rock walls, gripping virtual reality games to obstacle courses that promise the adrenaline rush, this company has the most exciting and entertaining inventory of all time. They have the rentals that are needed to make a party or an event extra special including items such as mini-golf and other interactive rentals.
CHICAGO, IL
sandiegoville.com

There Is A 24-Hour Sandwich Shop In San Diego Owned & Operated By An Alleged Cult

There is a 24-hour sandwich shop in San Diego that is operated by a half-century-old evangelical organization many say is a cult. The Yellow Deli is a 24-hour sandwich shop and cafe devoted to healthy eating with a "Middle Earth feel" that has been operating in San Diego's North County city of Vista since Valentine's Day 2010. Another location of Yellow Deli has been open in Valley Center since 2006. Like the nearly 70 locations sited around the country, both San Diego Yellow Deli branches are owned and managed by the Twelve Tribes, an "end of days" Christian religious movement founded by former high school teacher Elbert "Gene" Spriggs (known as Yoneq by his followers) in 1972 in Chattanooga TN. Over the course of its half-century history, the organization has been known by several other names and has ignited controversy with critics labeling it a cult. Today, the Twelve Tribes has over 3,000 members with organizations all over North America, Western Europe, South America and Australia.
SAN DIEGO, CA
blackchronicle.com

DFW weather: Aerial video of North Texas winter storm

DALLAS — Need a better view of how North Texas is affected by the winter storm? Look no further. Ice and snow moved into the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Although the snowfall has stopped, accumulations remain on roads, fields, backyards — you name it. Our...
DALLAS, TX
Reporter

BOUNCE AROUND BUCKS: Home care aide launches inflatable party rental business with SCORE’s help

FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life, Wachter and her husband, Gino, in June 2021, launched Bounce Around Bucks Party Rentals. The couple, who live in Falls Township, provide a variety of inflatable amusements for birthday parties, as well as community and special events.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Tea Party#Texas State#Bounce House Rentals#Party Rentals#Water Slide Rentals#Cdc
blackchronicle.com

North Texas head to grocery stores before DFW winter storm

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The lines at many grocery stores across North Texas were long and busy on Wednesday. There was a mad dash for items, as people prepared for the possibilities of whatever the winter storm would bring. Many residents rushed to stores to pick up essentials that could...
sgbonline.com

Rally House Opens 16th DFW Location

Rally House opened its 16th store in the DFW area in Denton, TX. Rally House has grown in the state from ten stores to 16 in less than 18 months with several more stores planned to open in 2022. “For us, for a retailer to expand in the pandemic as...
DENTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio, DFW have most customers without power across Texas

San Antonio and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex now lead Texas outages with over 40,000 customers without power in both areas. Oncor, electricity provider for DFW, reported 625 active outages affecting 24,495 customers without power in the metroplex as of 12:25 p.m. The outages come as most of Central and North Texas are under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service is anticipating up to 1 inch of snow through midday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
attractionsmagazine.com

World’s Largest Bounce House is coming to Orlando

The Big Bounce America 2022 Tour is making its way to Orlando, bringing with it the World’s Largest Bounce House. At 13,000 square feet, the Guinness World Records certified “World’s Largest Bounce House” will delight families as it takes over Kissimmee’s Osceola Heritage Park from February 25-27, with four enormous inflatable attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Record

Snow Queen 5K 10K event encourages women at fourth annual event

As each woman crossed the finish line at the fourth annual Snow Queen Frosty February 5K and 10K on Sunday, dozens of others were there to cheer them on. The non-competitive fun run, hosted by Fremont Adventure Recreation, featured a supportive environment, emphasis on physical and mental health, and a unique sense of comradery.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
gcanews.com

Swan Ball 2022 Unveiling Party

The Swan Ball 2022 Unveiling Party was held at Felice and Bill Oldacre’s lovely home, where many details of the upcoming event were explained by the ball Co-chairs Mary Catherine McClellan and Elizabeth McDonald. The co-chairs called the guests together to announce three-time GRAMMY Award Winner Darius Rucker will...
NASHVILLE, TN
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Wedding and Party Rentals Recapitalizes with EventWorks

Orlando Wedding and Party Rentals (OWPR), a full-service event rental company serving the Orlando area for nearly two decades, with tailored event rentals and superior customer service, is recapitalizing with EventWorks, the Southeast’s largest event rental provider. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, EventWorks offers clients an extensive line of...
ORLANDO, FL
buffalonynews.net

3 Monkeys Inflatables Unveils Best Bounce House Rentals Options

3 Monkeys Inflatables has made things easier for clients in Central Pennsylvania and Northern MD by not only offering a comprehensive range of Bounce House Rentals but also unveiling the guide that offers them insights on how to rent a good quality bounce house. 3 Monkeys Inflatables was founded with...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy