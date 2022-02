Two Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban earlier this week were released Wednesday, the news editor of their media organisation said. Since returning to power in August the Taliban have increasingly cracked down on dissent, and local journalists have been beaten and intimidated while covering protests. On Monday Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were detained by the Taliban, according to the Afghan Media Association, a newly founded journalists' rights group. A Taliban spokesman said he did not have any information on the pair, but both the United Nations and Amnesty International blamed the hardline Islamist group for their abduction.

