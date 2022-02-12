Go Ads Founder, Nick Kohlschreiber, Discusses 5G and its Impact on Marketing

The Company exceeded its January Revenue Plan by 28 percent and saw 13 percent Month-to-Month Revenue Growth as one of many Key Milestones achieved during January 2022. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with breakthrough Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service solutions, advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), cutting-edge lighting solutions, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology solutions, announced that the Company exceeded its January Revenue Plan of $1.5 million by 28 percent, delivering $1.9 million in revenue for the month. The Company also realized a 13 percent increase in January revenue over December's record revenue. For the first time in Company history, the January revenue results mark the sixth consecutive month of sustained revenue growth. In addition, the Company expects this revenue growth trend to continue to achieve the 2022 revenue outlook of $44.8 million and drive a substantial positive net income from Operations for the full year 2022.
Comments / 0