Im Cleaning Services Ayrshire Launches New Website And Expands Service Area

 2 days ago

Im Cleaning Services Ayrshire, the renowned Pressure Washing Ayrshire company has launched its new website and added to its service areas thus benefitting a wider clientele. People are extremely particular about the look of their homes and commercial premises because they are a personal statement in many ways. And that includes...

Niles Daily Star

New cleaning business set to offer professional, detailed services to Michiana

NILES — A new business aims to provide quality, detailed cleaning services to customers throughout the area. Maids of Michiana LLC opened its services to the Michiana area Feb. 7. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the business is a two-person professional residential cleaning business consisting of Niles resident and founder Tori Lausch and Quetzali Villegas of Osceola.
MICHIANA, MI
wineindustryadvisor.com

New Launches and Expanded Portfolio Growing G3 as a Full Service Supply Chain Provider

G3 is a wine industry leader providing oak products, integrated packaging, and logistics solutions with a drive for innovation and process improvement that benefits customers through a creative line of products, technical and logistic capabilities. Phenesse Oak Alternatives and Now Premium Barrels. G3’s portfolio of Phenesse™ oak alternatives were designed...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

New transport business named in memory of brother

A new transport company has been launched by two brothers. Transport 29, based just outside Whitchurch, was started by two brothers, Jordan, 29, and Harry Chevins, 22. The business specialises in same day and next day deliveries from business-to-business and started trading last month. Jordan said: "We decided to start...
BUSINESS
bbpd.org

BBPD launches new service to enhance customer service efforts

If you have called the City of Boynton Beach 911 Emergency or Non-Emergency phone numbers recently, you likely received a text message seeking feedback about your experience. It’s part of the Boynton Beach Police Department’s new SPIDR Tech initiative, which was launched earlier this month to enhance customer service and collect real-time information about the department’s performance.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WTAJ

Local cleaning service offers tips & tools for cleaning

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Let’s face it, everyone has to deal with clutter and tackling cleaning projects from time to time. And with many people living busy lifestyles, sometimes you might need some help. Blanca Jimenez started Plum as a cleaning business around 4 years ago. Now, years...
BELLEFONTE, PA
beautypackaging.com

WWP Beauty Expands Services, Launches Extensive New Stock e-Catalog

The global supplier brings its full-service approach to sustainability through a new program called ‘Beauty with Purpose’. In 2022, WWP Beauty will be rapidly expanding their service offering to give their clients more solutions across all aspects of their business including stock packaging, turnkey, accessories and of course sustainability. Following the launch of their “fresh and friendly” new stock e-catalog, the company’s CEO, Josh Kirschbaum highlights how WWP Beauty will be bringing their full-service approach to sustainability through a new program called ‘Beauty with Purpose.’ This program will offer brands a customized, solution-driven service that will transform their product offering into a more mindful collection of formulas, packaging and accessories that are clean, sustainable, ethical, inclusive and diverse. This transformative process will stay on the forefront of Sustainable Innovations and Technologies, utilizing Green Chemistry, new Eco-Friendly Materials, Eco-Smart Designs, and Transparent Sourcing & Supply Chain management, with the ultimate goal of creating Beauty with Purpose.
BUSINESS
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo gift subscription box service to launch corporate gifts website

A Buffalo-based gift subscription service is focusing on corporate gifts and partnerships. Diane Sonnenstein, owner and co-founder of Lemon Drop Gifts, started the business in 2014 to offer customers a customizable gift subscription box option. People can add a personalized message and photo to each box, which contains items such as bath and body products and art and gardening supplies.
BUFFALO, NY
thepaypers.com

Wirex expands its services to US

Wirex, a digital payments platform, has launched its services in the US, giving millions of people secure access to crypto and fiat currencies in everyday life. After partnering with Zero Hash, Checkout.com, Visa and, Sutton Bank, distribution has begun on its debit card across US. Wirex already provides services to over 4.5 million users across the EEA and APAC regions, and a US launch is the next step for the UK-based company in introducing this financial alternative to a mainstream audience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

On-demand bus service expanded in Coventry

An on-demand bus service is being expanded across Coventry. The buses can be booked using a smartphone app or telephone to pick up passengers for any chosen journey within the zone. More than 7,500 journeys have been taken on the buses since the scheme began in spring 2021. The pilot,...
TRAFFIC
WHIZ

Daniels Industrial Services Expanding at New Location in Muskingum County

Falls Township, Ohio-– Daniels Industrial Services,in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, Tuesday announced it is investing more than $2.2 million for a new facility and operating equipment in Falls Township in Muskingum County. Established in 2014, Daniels Industrial Services is...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
local21news.com

GIANT launches new "Ship2Me" shopping delivery service

CARLISLE, Pa. — Jan. 31, Giant has announced their launch of Ship2Me by MARTIN'S. Ship2Me expands giving customers access to more then standard grocery categories, all while keeping the convenience of being delivered. Ship2Me by GIANT is a natural extension of our current grocery delivery options,” said John Ruane,...
TechCrunch

Walmart expands its home services offerings via new partnership with Angi

In 2018, Walmart had taken its initial further steps into the home services market when it teamed up with Handy to sell in-home installation and assembly services in over 2,000 stores, and then later online. The idea was that when customers were purchasing items, like furniture, they could also immediately purchase an installation appointment to help them get the new item set up in their home. The move had followed rival Amazon’s own entry into home services, which had included the launch of a dedicated Home Services hub on its retail website in 2015.
RETAIL
buffalonynews.net

CannaPharmaRx Acquiring Oklahoma Cannabis Facility

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase an operating Cannabis facility located in Braman, Oklahoma. The property consists of 35,000 square...
BRAMAN, OK
Longview Daily News

Fibre Federal Credit Union and TLC expand service area

Fibre Federal Credit Union and TLC have expanded the areas they provide service from seven counties in Washington and Oregon to 11 counties in the two states. Clark, Lewis, Skamania and Grays Harbor counties join Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties in Washington and Columbia, Clatsop, Lincoln and Tillamook counties in Oregon.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
lngindustry.com

HAM launches new LNG mobile service station

The new mobile unit, which is called EDUX, has been developed by HAM Criogénica, together with its R&D team, who have been in charge of the design and construction, in its facilities and in those of its subsidiary Vakuum. The EDUX service station allows clients to store and refuel...
CARS
Phone Arena

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service expands to new markets this week

Following its 5G Home Internet ad featuring Jim Carrey as “The Cable Guy,” which aired during the Big Game, Verizon announced the expansion of its service to additional markets. Although the service will not be available in these new markets right away, the Big Red confirmed it will flip the switch at some point this week.
INTERNET
southernminn.com

New food service and expanded offerings coming to Brooktree

The City of Owatonna Parks, Trails, Recreation and Facilities Department has begun a multi-year refresh at the Brooktree Golf Course. While the greens and outdoor spaces will remain mostly as they are with regular maintenance and upkeep, the interior of the Clubhouse is being updated. Food and beverage services are being reimagined to create a neighborhood hub for fun and the Clubhouse dining room will be available for private event rental.
OWATONNA, MN
buffalonynews.net

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Deploys $MNS Token on Testnet

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', has deployed the $MNS #Minosis BEP20 token on Testnet. Marketing Worldwide Corporation (‘MWWC'), is pleased to announce that the $MNS token has been successfully deployed on the Testnet late last week as confirmed by our developing partners at BlockchainX (https://blockchainx.tech). $MNS is a BEP20 token, which is the standard for creating tokens on BSC, or using Binance Smart Chain development. The Company chose this platform because of the advantages BSC offers; such as:
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalonynews.net

Better House Buyers Announces Their 100th Investment Property Purchase

Better House Buyers has been in business for over 7 years and has had great success with their business model of purchasing, rehabbing, and renting out properties. Better House Buyers is able to buy run-down or neglected property very cheaply which they are then able to fix up for higher than average rents. 'We look for people who need a helping hand' said Ken Reed, President of Better House Buyers.
REAL ESTATE
businessjournaldaily.com

Easterseals Stabilizes, Restarts, Expands Services

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Amid the pandemic, Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull & Columbiana Counties focused on stabilization in 2021. Leveraging technology and providing virtual services garnered improved outcomes among its multi-generational clients, expanded access and created a more engaged workforce, says CEO Jody Klase. Services halted because of COVID were...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

