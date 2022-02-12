ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’

gladstonedispatch.com
 2 days ago

Roush Review: Where’s the Freshness in ‘Bel-Air?’. A...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Will Smith Leads a Worldwide Performance of the ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme in New ‘Bel-Air’ Spot

Will Smith leads a global performance of his famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song in a new teaser for Bel-Air, the upcoming dramatic reboot of the hit Nineties sitcom. The new spot is also set to air during the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 13, the same day Bel-Air premieres on Peacock. The ad, directed by Vicent Peone, opens with Smith delivering the first couple words of the theme — “Now this is a story…” — before a parade of Fresh Prince fans from around the world take over. There are musical contributions from accordions, sitars, flutes, guitars, bucket drummers,...
Lowell Sun

Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ reboots ‘The Fresh Prince’

It’s been some time since Will Smith was “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” but his hand is very much in a new version of the show. The sitcom’s premise stays the same while leaning more toward drama in “Bel-Air,” which Peacock debuted Sunday. Smith remains present as an executive producer of the show (along with Quincy Jones and the entire idea’s inspiration, Benny Medina), but the lead role now goes to newcomer Jabari Banks as a fictionalized Smith, a present-day Philadelphian whose life shifts in a major way when he moves in with privileged California relatives.
CinemaBlend

How Bel-Air Approached The Search For Will Smith’s Fresh Prince Successor, According To A Producer

Filling the shoes of megastar Will Smith would be a tall order for any actor, let alone an up-and-comer. But that was a requirement for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, as it needed a young actor needed to give the same energy and charisma of the King Richard star had when the original series dropped in 1990. Of course, Bel-Air’s leading man, Jabari Banks, fit the bill, as evidenced by the fact that he was cast as the new Will. But it took some time to find the rising star, as the search for Smith’s successor required some special criteria to be filled, according to one of the show's producer.
The Ringer

Sitcom or Not, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Knew How to Pull Off Drama

This Sunday, Peacock will premiere the first episode of Bel-Air, a contemporary, dramatic reimagining of the beloved ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. To mark the occasion, The Ringer is looking back on the legacy of the original series and the influence of the star who defined it, Will Smith. This is a story all about how pop culture got flipped, turned upside down. Welcome to Fresh Prince Day.
blackchronicle.com

‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Unites New Cast With ‘Fresh Prince’ Stars

‘Bel Air’ hasn’t even premiered yet and the show is already a huge hit with Hollywood. Wednesday night, “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” original cast members Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, Vernee Christell Watson-Johnson and Tatyana Ali co-mingled on the carpet of a very special star-studded drive-into experience and premiere pull-up screening for the highly anticipated new Peacock series, executive produced by Smith.
People

Bel-Air's Jabari Banks Calls Landing Will Smith's Former Fresh Prince Role a 'Humbling Experience'

For Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, landing the lead role on the newly-released Peacock series was meaningful in more ways than one. Bel-Air, which premiered on Sunday, is the streaming service's dramatized retelling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The beloved sitcom previously starred Oscar nominee Will Smith as a West Philadelphia teen named Will Smith, who is sent to live with his upper-middle-class relatives in Los Angeles' ultra-wealthy Bel-Air neighborhood.
SFGate

Peacock’s Intriguing ‘Bel-Air’ Flips ‘Fresh Prince,’ and Turns Low Expectations Upside-Down : TV Review

No matter what it turned out to actually be, “Bel-Air” was always going to raise some eyebrows by its premise alone. As every network and streaming service scrambles to make the best (or at least most) use of their in-house IP, a grim reboot of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” for Peacock sounds like something ripped straight from a “30 Rock” joke about NBC trying to make it 1990 again through science or magic. Transforming the neon flair of the popular Will Smith sitcom into a flashy drama could be the inevitable nadir of the Hollywood reboot machine going through its recyclables. But in 2022, there are far worse and stranger inspirations for shows than older ones that succeeded — and at least in its first three episodes, “Bel-Air” proves itself far from the worst offender.
inquirer.com

The differences between ‘The Fresh Prince’ and dramatic reboot ‘Bel-Air”

When news broke that a gritty, dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was coming in the form of Bel-Air, you probably had the same reaction as us:. After all, the Fresh Prince is among the most beloved TV sitcoms, balancing its silly, fun tone with the drama of a kid uprooted from his West Philly home and brought to bougie Bel-Air. The series, set to debut Sunday on Peacock, is basically based off a mock trailer from 2019. Created by writer and director Morgan Cooper, it asked the question, “What would happen if Will Smith made the Fresh Prince today?” As it turned out, Smith decided to get involved, seeing it as a chance to talk about his “real experiences,” as he said in a 2019 vlog.
cgmagonline.com

Bel-Air (TV Series) Review

Plenty of movies and TV shows today are being remade and reimagined. When I first heard the news about the series a few months ago, with the Bel-Air promo featuring The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song with a moody tone and lighting, I groaned. I thought Peacock was taking a classic family sitcom, and bogging it down with brooding teenagers, à la Riverdale and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. To be fair, they absolutely did do that with Bel-Air, but in this case, it works, and not just in a “teen drama” sort of way.
shondaland.com

‘Bel-Air’ Wants You to Forget (Almost) Everything You Know About ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

First things first: Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is not a note-for-note re-creation of the original. There are no plans to swap out the existing Aunt Vivian (played by Cassandra Freeman) for a “light-skinned Aunt Viv” in the middle of the series. You likely won’t see Carlton Banks (played by Olly Sholotan) doing that corny “Carlton dance,” and it’s safe to say that Hilary (Coco Jones) isn’t going to watch her boyfriend die in a botched bungee jump on live TV.
WBAL Radio

The long-awaited 'Fresh Prince' reboot, 'Bel-Air', arrives this weekend

This weekend, the long awaited Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, arrives on your screens. The drama flips the script on the original sitcom version -- this is a darker, more realistic take on the story of a kid who moves from the rough streets of west Philly to the manicured sidewalks of Bel-Air.
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Jordan L. Jones talks reimaging 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

'Bel-Air' is the highly anticipated dramatic retelling of the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that reimagines the show for a brand new audience. Actor Jordan L. Jones plays Jazz in the new series, and he joins Good Day to talk about what viewers may expect from the show.
wiltonbulletin.com

'Bel-Air' is 'Fresh Prince' without any of the things that made it special

Like so many sitcom premises, the starting point of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is a traumatic upheaval. Its jaunty earworm of a theme song, rapped by series star Will Smith, glossed over the conceit's darker, even Brontë-esque aspects: that of a teen abruptly uprooted from the only home he's known; cut off almost entirely from his friends and close family; and sent off to live with distant, resentful relatives who had hoped they'd put everything he represents in the rearview mirror of their BMWs long ago.
TV SERIES

