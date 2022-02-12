25-year-old suspect in MSP custody after police respond to homicide in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) - Detectives have a suspect in custody after being called to a residence in the early morning hours on Saturday to investigate a homicide in Highland Park.

Police said the Second District Special Investigation Section was requested at the scene of a homicide Saturday morning where a 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing after starting at 3 a.m. Police said in a tweet that the victim and the suspect were in a domestic relationship. It is not known at this time how the victim died, but officers said they recovered a firearm from the residence at 14201 2nd Ave.

Authorities believe the incident to be an isolated event and there is no threat to the community at this time.

While the investigation continues, police did confirm that the next steps would include submitting an investigators report for review b the prosecutor's office.

Additional details will be released at a later time, police said.