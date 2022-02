Yes, Barbara Walters had three husbands but was married four times. Here’s how that came to be and everything else you need to know about her ex-husbands. Barbara Walters is a renowned journalist. She has interviewed an immeasurable number of celebrities including Donald Trump, Tom Cruise and Oprah Winfrey, and hosted shows like 20/20 and The Today Show. However, she is best known for creating and starring on The View. She launched the popular all-female daytime talk show in 1997. She lead firey debates on the series until she announced her retirement from television in 2014.

