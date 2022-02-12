ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Odds, Promos Update Before Kickoff

By Kyle Scott
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKickoff of the big game is closing in fast and bettors everywhere are scrambling to lock in the best Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl odds and promos. The offers are many and varied as the sports betting industry’s top names all compete for fresh clientele. One such special that has caught tremendous...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Burrow's jeweler shares insight on creation of QBs now-famous chain

Joe Burrow’s chain. By now, the country is aware of Burrow’s swag game and a custom Nike chain he wore leading up to the AFC Championship Game. Now getting set to play in his first Super Bowl just 2 years removed from winning a national championship at LSU, Burrow is the talk of the football world as he pursues the QB Triple Crown. And the jeweler he used for his now-iconic chain shared insight into the creation of the custom piece.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cooper Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champions after some late-game heroics from star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching what ended up being the game-winning touchdown from Matthew Stafford. Kupp had a great game with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including four big catches in...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl following Cincinnati Bengals interception

A fan ran on the field and briefly delayed action in the Super Bowl. With both teams on the field following an interception of Matthew Stafford by the Cincinnati Bengals, a fan ran nearly the length of the field before being stopped by security. The fan appeared to have a sheet or a towel and was stopped just inside the 20-yard-line.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL

