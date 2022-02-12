ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

GoFundMe set up for man killed in Somers Point

By Lynda Cohen
 2 days ago
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a man fatally shot in Somers Point.

Detectives are still investigating Joshua Hannah’s killing.

Hannah, who is known as Jonezy to his friends, was shot in the area of Somers Point Village just before 8:30 Thursday night.

He was taken to the Trauma Unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he died.

No arrests have been made public.

Authorities have not commented on whether a heavy police presence in Egg Harbor Township on Friday morning is related.

Hannah, 34, was remembered as a man who loved his friends and family and was always willing to help.

He especially loved his seven children.

The GoFundMe is meant to help them as well.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800, or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Expenses for Josh (Jonezy), organized by A Cousin

SWAT in Egg Harbor Township part of ‘ongoing investigation’

Pedro Hector Gonzalez Ramirez Alvarado
1d ago

Why they need a gofundme? Why don’t they just whip up some work like everyone else?

#Gofundme#Crime Stoppers#A Cousin Swat
