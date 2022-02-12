French police tow ‘freedom convoys’ to prevent Paris blockade

Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, on Sunday en route to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday. The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early Sunday. The convoy, while smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that converged on the capital from cities across France, stopped Sunday at the parking lot of a shopping mall outside Lille, just south of the Belgian border. "We'll go to Brussels to try to block it, to fight against this policy of permanent control," said Jean-Pierre Schmit, an unemployed 58-year-old who came from Toulouse.

