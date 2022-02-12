ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

French police tow ‘freedom convoys’ to prevent Paris blockade

By GASPARD SEBAG
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

PARIS — French police began removing demonstrators and towing away cars as they cracked down on attempts by protesters inspired by Canada’s “freedom convoys” from blockading Paris. Despite the interception of convoys on the Paris ring road earlier on Saturday, several demonstrators managed to evade...

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

French police early Monday shot dead a man who lunged at officers with a long-bladed knife marked with an anti-police slogan at Paris's Gare du Nord train station, the interior minister said. The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, one of Europe's busiest, with a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife with the English slogan ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) written on the blade, according to prosecutors. "The police were threatened by an assailant who had a knife and who clearly wanted to hurt them and kill them," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters on a visit to the southern city of Montpellier. "They used their service weapons to neutralise him and he died," Darmanin added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Protests against Covid restrictions held in France and Netherlands

Demonstrators against Covid-19 restrictions in France and the Netherlands staged protests on Saturday inspired by the “freedom convoy” demonstrations in Canada. In France police fired teargas at demonstrators on the Champs Élysées in Paris shortly after a convoy protesting against restrictions made it into the capital.
PROTESTS
Reuters

French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on...
PROTESTS
BBC

Police kill man wielding knife at Paris station

French police have shot dead a man wielding a knife who threatened them at Paris's Gare du Nord train station. The man attacked two police officers on patrol at the station, with a 30cm (12in) knife, police said. An anti-police inscription was found on the man's knife, reports say. No...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French Police#Blockade#The Champs Elysees#Canadian#Covid#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
New York Post

Thousands of cops deployed in Paris to block COVID protest convoys

Thousands of cops were deployed in Paris on Friday to try to prevent convoys from forming like the ones in Canada — as protests against COVID-19 restrictions spread across the globe. Authorities in and around France’s capital stationed more than 7,000 officers at tollbooths and other key transportation sites...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
UPI News

French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm Friday ahead of planned copycats of Canada's "Freedom Convoy" trucker protests over COVID-19 restrictions in Europe. Macron, in an interview with Ouest-France, acknowledged that French citizens are collectively experiencing "fatigue" after two years of coronavirus restrictions such as vaccination...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

Early indications did not show a groundswell of support for the action, similar to demonstrations at the US-Canadian border. Belgian police have filtered traffic in and around Brussels during the Monday morning rush hour in an attempt to keep a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions in check. Officers narrowed some...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against Covid rules

Thousands of protesters in convoys were heading to Paris from across France on Friday, with some hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to Covid restrictions despite police warnings to back off. Inspired by Canadian truckers paralysing border traffic with the US, the French protesters have been setting off from Bayonne, Perpignan, Lyon, Lille, Strasbourg and elsewhere since Wednesday with the aim of converging on Paris by Friday evening. They include many anti-Covid vaccination activists, but also people protesting against fast-rising energy prices that they say are making it impossible for low-income families to make ends meet. "People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life," said Lisa, a retired 62-year-old, as she joined a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles leaving Chateaubourg in the western Britanny region.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
International Business Times

Covid-pass Protest Convoy Heads For Banned Brussels Rally

Hundreds of cars, campervans and trucks taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations were preparing to enter Brussels Monday where Belgian officials have already banned a demonstration following a weekend attempt in Paris. Around 1,300 vehicles from across France had arrived near the French border town of...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

PARIS (AP) — From all across France, protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris Friday in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks in an effort to defy a police ban and blockade the French capital. Waving French flags and shouting “freedom,” the protesters organized online, galvanized...
PROTESTS
Slate

Paris Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse COVID Protest Inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy”

French Police fired tear gas on Saturday at protesters blocking traffic on the Champs-Élysées in central Paris as part of a large demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. Protesters inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” got into cars, tractors, and other vehicles and drove into central Paris. Authorities had set up checkpoints to prevent the vehicles from entering Paris. And while police said they stopped at least 500 vehicles from taking part in the banned protest, dozens were also able to slip through the controls and help disrupt traffic. Overall, police handed out some 300 tickets to people involved in the protest while several protesters were detained with weapons, including knives and hammers.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

French anti-vaccine convoy heads toward Brussels

Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, on Sunday en route to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday. The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early Sunday. The convoy, while smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that converged on the capital from cities across France, stopped Sunday at the parking lot of a shopping mall outside Lille, just south of the Belgian border. "We'll go to Brussels to try to block it, to fight against this policy of permanent control," said Jean-Pierre Schmit, an unemployed 58-year-old who came from Toulouse.
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid protests: Hundreds fined as convoy enters Paris

Police have intercepted hundreds of vehicles trying to enter Paris as part of a protest against France's coronavirus regulations. Authorities have deployed more than 7,000 officers over the next three days in a bid to stop the demonstrators. Some vehicles managed to arrive at the Arc de Triomphe in the...
PROTESTS
AFP

Canada-style convoy blocks Netherlands' The Hague

A convoy of vehicles from across the Netherlands brought The Hague's city centre to a brief standstill on Saturday, protesting coronavirus restrictions. Inspired by Canadian truckers who congested the capital Ottawa, several hundred vehicles during the day blocked access to the Binnehof, seat of the Dutch government, according to a report by public television. After police warned protesters they would be fined and arrested if they did not leave by mid-afternoon, the drivers withdrew. "The protesters who were blocking the city centre with trucks... have now left," police posted on Twitter in the evening.
PROTESTS
CNBC

Inside a $1,200/month apartment in Paris, France

Tiffanie Davis moved into her 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment, which came fully furnished, in 2019. She has lived in Paris since 2017, when she got her MBA from ESSEC Business School in luxury brand management. Unlocked is a home tour series focused on how much people across the globe spend on their housing, what they get for the money and what they had to sacrifice to make it happen.
WORLD
Reuters

Four go on trial over militant murder of French priest

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Four men went on trial on Monday over the murder of an elderly priest who was knifed to death at his altar in a militant attack that rocked France. Father Jacques Hamel was leading morning mass in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in July 2016 when two attackers stormed in, forced the 85-year-old to his knees and slit his throat. They were both shot dead by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy